Op-Ed: Fallout COVID cases continue to rise after Trump tests positive

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health President Trump's doctor said Saturday he's fever-free, not on oxygen, and doing "very well" at a military hospital where he's being treated for COVID-19, however, the number of positives from the mask-less events held by the president continues to grow. Will getting the deadly virus change the president's attitude concerning wearing a mask and social distancing during this epidemic? That is a question only he can answer, now that his actions have put the lives of his wife, Melania, his staff, lawmakers and others at risk. Trump has refused to abide by the rules put out by his own White House task force on coronavirus and the same directives put out repeatedly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And the number of people testing positive for the virus who traveled with or attended events orchestrated by the president is astounding. During the first debate with Joe Biden, Donald Trump gave a shout out to a far-right militia group, telling them to 'stand back and stand by' POOL, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File The The fallout in positive coronavirus cases White House aide Hope Hicks, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, was just one of a number of people who flew on Air Force One with Trump and a gaggle of other aides to the presidential debate on Tuesday. Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive on Wednesday. President Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the campaign confirmed. Stepien is the latest official close to Trump to contract the virus. Stepien also traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One last Tuesday. He is experiencing "mild flu-like" symptoms and is quarantined at home. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is President Donald Trump's third Supreme Court pick Olivier DOULIERY, AFP Others who traveled with the president included New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), senior campaign adviser Jason Miller, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. All of these people tested negative for the virus on Friday. Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who attended the Rose Garden nomination ceremony and helped with debate prep sessions, announced Friday that she had tested positive. Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel also tested positive this week, though it was not publicized until Friday. But here it is - Saturday - and Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped President Trump prepare for the first presidential debate earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced on Twitter https://t.co/oTCSixNQlT — CNN (@CNN) October 3, 2020 "No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president during that period of time," Three Senators - Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) - Mike Lee (R-Utah) - and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), have reported positive coronavirus tests either Friday or Saturday. The White House press corps didn't escape the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in the White House. The White House Correspondents' Association According to the statement, "Given these positive cases, the president’s diagnosis and positive cases among other members of the White House staff, a number of White House journalists are self-isolating pending diagnostic testing." White House positive tests this week:

President of Notre Dame — Nate The Lawyer (@BroadyNate) October 3, 2020 Going on as before To say the president's illness has affected his re-election campaign would be an understatement, and his allies are quick to address that situation, wanting Trump to remain in public view despite the illness, according to "I think it's important ... that the president be visible, however, that he be on the phone, that he be on television, that he gets out on the Truman Balcony, if he can, because it's important that people see him and know that he's there," Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former chief of staff, said in an interview on Fox Business on Friday. Personally, I think that Mulvaney was very crude in his remarks. No matter what anyone's political bent may be, the president has a deadly coronavirus infection and he is at high risk of some serious complications. Right now, he should be in all our prayers that he make a swift recovery, then we can talk politics. "I think it's important ... that the president be visible, however, that he be on the phone, that he be on television, that he gets out on the Truman Balcony, if he can, because it's important that people see him and know that he's there," Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former chief of staff, said in an interview on Fox Business on Friday.Personally, I think that Mulvaney was very crude in his remarks. No matter what anyone's political bent may be, the president has a deadly coronavirus infection and he is at high risk of some serious complications. Right now, he should be in all our prayers that he make a swift recovery, then we can talk politics.