We need to avoid an outcome where someone gets in an accident over the holidays and there's no ICU beds because they're taken up by COVID-19 patients. pic.twitter.com/EpC32UB0i0 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 22, 2020 Premier Doug Ford orders a lockdown On Monday, Premier Ford ordered a "hard lockdown," citing the rising number of cases in the province. "Thousands of lives are at stake now," said Ford, as he announced a slate of new restrictions that go into effect on December 26, Boxing Day. "If we fail to take action now, the consequences could be catastrophic." The Guardian is reporting that the lockdown will last for two weeks for northern communities in the province – and a full month for densely populated cities in the south. Toronto and the Peel Region, the two worst-hit areas, have been in lockdown for nearly a month, with indoor dining, salons, and gyms all closed. Only "essential" businesses — such as grocery stores and pharmacies — have been allowed to remain open. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, as of Wednesday, Canada has recorded 525,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14,444 deaths due to the coronavirus.