Ontario, Canada reports first lung illness related to vaping

By By Karen Graham 7 hours ago in Health London - The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is set to hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon regarding a youth diagnosed with a severe respiratory illness that health officials say is linked to vaping. The MLHU will not disclose the age, gender or hometown of the patient, claiming confidentiality. The announcement comes on the same day that the Ontario health minister ordered public hospitals to report vaping-related cases of severe pulmonary disease. MLHU Ontario deputy premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott put out a statement today saying she has “become increasingly concerned about the prevalence and possible health consequences of vaping, particularly as they affect our youth," according to Several days ago, Health Canada issued a directive telling doctors and health professionals to ask patients about their vaping use and if they have any trouble breathing or shortness of breath. It is unlawful to sell vaping products to anyone under the age of 18 in Canada, reports It is not known at this time if the vaping illness in Ontario is related to a legal brand of THC-vaping product or something bought on the black market or online. In the United States, there has been hundreds of illnesses associated with vaping and seven deaths. The young Ontario patient could be Canada's first reported case of the lung disease that has been related to vaping. We won't know a whole lot until 2:00 p.m. when the MLHU on King Street will streamline a health conference on the health unit’s Facebook page. The MLHU will not disclose the age, gender or hometown of the patient, claiming confidentiality. The announcement comes on the same day that the Ontario health minister ordered public hospitals to report vaping-related cases of severe pulmonary disease.Ontario deputy premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott put out a statement today saying she has “become increasingly concerned about the prevalence and possible health consequences of vaping, particularly as they affect our youth," according to Global News. Several days ago, Health Canada issued a directive telling doctors and health professionals to ask patients about their vaping use and if they have any trouble breathing or shortness of breath. It is unlawful to sell vaping products to anyone under the age of 18 in Canada, reports CBC Canada. It is not known at this time if the vaping illness in Ontario is related to a legal brand of THC-vaping product or something bought on the black market or online. In the United States, there has been hundreds of illnesses associated with vaping and seven deaths. More about Ontario canada, ontario health minister, severe respiratory illness, first reported case, LondonMiddlesex case Ontario canada ontario health minis... severe respiratory i... first reported case LondonMiddlesex case