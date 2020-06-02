By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health Physical distancing is the primary method for reducing transmission of coronavirus. However, the practice of this health measure varies across different demographic groups, according to a new study looking at the U.S. However, within this overall figure are some demographic differences. For older people, 81 percent of the U.S. population who are aged 45 years and older, state they have been social distancing “as much as they can”,. This figure reduces to only 57 percent of adult Gen Zers (this marketing demographic is defined as those aged between 18-24 years) say they have been social distancing “as much as they possibly can”. This lower figure may relate to the belief that some younger people think they are immune to the virus (providing they have no underlying health conditions); while they may be asymptomatic, this does not mean that younger people are not carrying the virus and carriers can go on to infect older and vulnerable people. Despite the 33 percent of the population who are not practicing social distancing, only 27 percent of the population say they are not worried about catching the SARS-CoV-2 virus (and it stands that, overall, 73 percent of U.S. citizens are worried they will catch COVID-19 when restrictions are lifted). There are variations within this 73 percent figure. Democrat supporters are more worried than Republican supporter (85 percent as opposed to 64 percent). With demographics, 75 percent of seniors (those aged over 65 percent) are concerned as opposed to 67 percent of the 18 to 24 year-old age group. Also, 63 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of seniors feel businesses should close any areas where people would be in close quarters—like restaurants and movie theaters. However, only 39 percent of Gen Zers and 41 percent of Republicans agree. The greater confidence exhibited by Republicans in terms of viral risk may be based on how the health proclamations delivered by the U.S. President are received. The data is based on a consumer survey conducted by Bospar , and the data relates to the U.S. population The core findings indicate that 67 percent of U.S. citizens understand that social distancing is helping to mitigate the spread of the virus. This, in itself, is a remarkably ow figure given the degree of publicity around the importance of coronavirus prevention measures,However, within this overall figure are some demographic differences. For older people, 81 percent of the U.S. population who are aged 45 years and older, state they have been social distancing “as much as they can”,. This figure reduces to only 57 percent of adult Gen Zers (this marketing demographic is defined as those aged between 18-24 years) say they have been social distancing “as much as they possibly can”.This lower figure may relate to the belief that some younger people think they are immune to the virus (providing they have no underlying health conditions); while they may be asymptomatic, this does not mean that younger people are not carrying the virus and carriers can go on to infect older and vulnerable people.Despite the 33 percent of the population who are not practicing social distancing, only 27 percent of the population say they are not worried about catching the SARS-CoV-2 virus (and it stands that, overall, 73 percent of U.S. citizens are worried they will catch COVID-19 when restrictions are lifted).There are variations within this 73 percent figure. Democrat supporters are more worried than Republican supporter (85 percent as opposed to 64 percent). With demographics, 75 percent of seniors (those aged over 65 percent) are concerned as opposed to 67 percent of the 18 to 24 year-old age group.Also, 63 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of seniors feel businesses should close any areas where people would be in close quarters—like restaurants and movie theaters. However, only 39 percent of Gen Zers and 41 percent of Republicans agree. The greater confidence exhibited by Republicans in terms of viral risk may be based on how the health proclamations delivered by the U.S. President are received. More about social distancing, physical distancing, Covid19, coronavirus social distancing physical distancing Covid19 coronavirus