Odd inflammatory symptoms showing up in children tied to COVIV-19

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Fifteen children in New York City have been hospitalized with symptoms compatible with a multi-system inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to the coronavirus. The syndrome has also been reported in several European countries. None of the children have died, but it is believed the inflammatory response seen in the patients may be associated with the coronavirus. The syndrome has received growing attention in recent weeks as cases began appearing in European countries hit hard by the coronavirus. A US firefighter in Maryland takes the blood pressure of a suspected COVID-19 patient as he is transported to the hospital Alex Edelman, AFP “There are some recent rare descriptions of children in some European countries that have had this inflammatory syndrome, which is similar to the Kawasaki syndrome, but it seems to be very rare,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, a World Health Organization scientist, said at a It seems that the coronavirus is much more dangerous for older people and those with underlying conditions, like COPD, diabetes, or heart disease. Children are less likely to become seriously ill, but some do. New York City has recorded six deaths of children from COVID-19. Dr. Ofori also said some patients have developed heart problems and low blood pressure that led to shock. Many of the patients had been diagnosed with COVID-19 2 to 3 weeks before these latest symptoms developed. "Whether the underlying condition is COVID-19 or the body’s response to COVID-19 is not known at this time. While it is too early to definitively say what is causing this we believe it is important to alert the public as to what we are seeing," he said. Kawasaki disease: Strawberry tongue and bright red, swollen lips with vertical cracking and bleeding. awasaki_symptoms.jpg: Dong Soo Kim In comparing notes and patient records, many doctors are trying to figure out if COVID-19 is triggering an overreaction of the immune system - sometimes weeks after the initial illness. “The interesting part is only now are we seeing these patients show up,” said Dr. James Schneider, Director of Pediatric Critical Care at Cohen Children’s Hospital in Nassau, adding that the question is “Is this a typical surge in Kawasaki disease or is this the typical post-infectious response to a COVID infection?” According to a health alert issued by the New York City Health Department on Monday, many of the children, ages 2 to 15, have shown symptoms associated with toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, a rare autoimmune illness in children that involves inflammation of the blood vessels, including coronary arteries, In part, the statement says: "A pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, recently reported by authorities in the United Kingdom, is also being observed among children and young adults in New York City and elsewhere in the United States. The Paediatric Intensive Care Society UK (PICS) in the UK warned of a small rise in the number of cases of critically ill children, some who had tested positive for Covid-19, presenting "overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease with blood parameters."