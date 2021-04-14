Monday , 19 April is National Garlic Day 2021
in U.S. To makr this event, a leading health expert outlines the potential beneifts of garlic beyond flavor. It should be noted that some of the statements made are not supported by a substanutial body of peer reviewed research. At times notes have been added as a caution to readers.
Dr. Vikki Petersen
is a Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Chiropractor and Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner. Petersen highlights the health benefits of adding garlic
(Allium sativum
) to a diet to Digital Journal. Here Petersen says: "Garlic is part of the Allium
family along with onions, shallots, chives, leeks and green onions. The Allium
family is high in beneficial sulfur compounds, giving them a unique aroma and flavor to your food."
Digital Journal note: Allium is the genus to which garlic belongs, the family is Amaryllidaceae
.
With regards to health, Petersen says: "Beyond flavor, garlic should be a daily addition to your diet because of all the health benefits it provides, including boosting immunity, decreasing the risk of cancer, reducing inflammation, reducing blood sugar, and protecting your heart."
Digital Journal note: There may be benefits of garlic that have not yet been proven through research.
Petersen has provided four top health and wellness benefits of garlic for readers to consider.
Tip number 1: Boosts your immune system and fights cancer
Petersen says: "Garlic can help boost your immune system to help avoid and fight off viruses (like the common cold) and can even reduce the risk of cancer. The chemical compounds (flavonols) and sulfur compounds have known anti-viral and tumor inhibition properties."
Digital Journal note: Reader's should note that a Cochrane review found insufficient evidence to determine the effects of garlic in preventing or treating the common cold.
There is, however evidence of a moderate association between garlic intake
and some cancers of the upper digestive tract.
Tip number 2: Garlic is rich in antioxidants
Antioxidants are substances that can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals, unstable molecules that the body produces as a reaction to environmental and other pressures. Research has not shown antioxidant supplements
to be beneficial in preventing diseases.
According to Petersen: "Garlic is very rich in antioxidants and, therefore, lessens the effect of oxidative damage, which is tied to premature aging, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage and diseases of the brain including Alzheimer’s and dementia. This is one food that promotes both good physical and mental health."
Digital Journal note: Although more clinical studies are warranted, some evidence supports the benefits of garlic
in the form of Kyolic AGE in helping to reduce risk factors for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and dementia. This refers to the aged, dried product manufactured by Wakunaga of America Co. The product is based on a proprietary garlic aging process, designed to eliminate garlic odor and the harsher side effects (bad breath, a burning sensation in the mouth or stomach, and heartburn).
Tip number 3: Garlic has natural anti-inflammatory abilities
Petersen states: "This is important because the degenerative diseases that many are dying from, including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, obesity and more, are all driven by inflammation. Garlic acts to reduce inflammatory proteins, and as such can help ward off aches and pains in the body, fight depression and sadness, and even help combat brain fog."
Tip number 4: Garlic is low in calorie and adds flavor
Petersen concludes with her final tip: "Not only is garlic a low-calorie option, but it also adds delicious flavor to healthy foods you want to eat more of, including vegetables, beans and whole (gluten-free) grains. (For example, hummus, homemade salad dressing, roasted vegetables, sauteed vegetables, and more)."