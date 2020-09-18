By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Health The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe has surpassed 30 million, according to figures by Johns Hopkins University. The global count of COVID-19 infections climbed past 30 million on Thursday with over half coming from three countries. A team of infectious disease experts at #COVID19 cases declined in most states in the last 7 days, but COVID-19 is widespread in many areas, particularly in the upper Great Plains, Midwest, and South. Six states reported over 10,000 new cases in the last week. See more data: https://t.co/CEcelDa6Hb. pic.twitter.com/564xEJy0BO — CDC (@CDCgov) September 16, 2020 Very serious situation unfolding across Europe The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday that coronavirus cases are surging alarmingly in Europe, as a "very serious situation" unfolds across the continent. Weekly cases are actually higher than those reported at the peak of the pandemic in Europe, WHO said. Speaking in Copenhagen on Thursday, Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's regional director, said in the past two weeks the number of new cases had doubled in more than half of European member states. According to the WHO, there have been five million confirmed cases and more than 228,000 fatalities across Europe since the pandemic began. Madrid in Spain is experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 GABRIEL BOUYS, AFP In the United Kingtdom, further restrictions have been implemented for certain parts of England, including the North West, West Yorkshire and Midlands to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases, reports For the fourth-straight day in a row, the Netherlands has reported record new coronavirus infections. New reported infections in the past 24 hours total at least 1,977, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). The "first wave" record for single-day reported infections was 1,335, set back on April 10. Authotities in Spain planned to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Friday, due to a surge in new cases. Spain has seen more than 30,000 deaths since the start of the outbreak, with more than 600,000 total cases. Over 940,000 people have died globally from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China late last year, reports the BBC. Of the 30 million confirmed cases in the world today, the United States, India and Brazil account for more than 50 percent of all the cases.A team of infectious disease experts at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland has been tracking the spread of the coronavirus - and according to the data, Europe is experiencing a new surge in infections, while in the United States, 30 states, including Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico are showing upward trends in the number of new cases - compared to the previous week. According to the data, the U.S. leads the country count with 6,675,560 reported cases, followed by India with at least 5,214,677 and Brazil at 4,455, 386, the numbers showed. The three countries lead the rest of the world in COVID-19 deaths, with the U.S. recording 197,643, followed by Brazil at 134,935 and India with a death toll of 84,372.The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday that coronavirus cases are surging alarmingly in Europe, as a "very serious situation" unfolds across the continent. Weekly cases are actually higher than those reported at the peak of the pandemic in Europe, WHO said.Speaking in Copenhagen on Thursday, Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's regional director, said in the past two weeks the number of new cases had doubled in more than half of European member states. According to the WHO, there have been five million confirmed cases and more than 228,000 fatalities across Europe since the pandemic began.In the United Kingtdom, further restrictions have been implemented for certain parts of England, including the North West, West Yorkshire and Midlands to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases, reports CNN News. For the fourth-straight day in a row, the Netherlands has reported record new coronavirus infections. New reported infections in the past 24 hours total at least 1,977, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). The "first wave" record for single-day reported infections was 1,335, set back on April 10.Authotities in Spain planned to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Friday, due to a surge in new cases. Spain has seen more than 30,000 deaths since the start of the outbreak, with more than 600,000 total cases. More about coronavirus, global cases, greater than 30 million, surge in cases, Europe coronavirus global cases greater than 30 mill... surge in cases Europe United States