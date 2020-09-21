By By Karen Graham 40 mins ago in Health The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday that revised guidance quietly posted on Friday that said airborne transmission was thought to be the main way the virus spreads was “posted in error.” “These particles can be inhaled into the nose, mouth, airways, and lungs and cause infection,” the deleted guidance said, reports The CDC pulled the new version it posted on Friday today, Monday, after getting a call from the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier today. The WHO had not seen any “new evidence” on airborne particles and was checking with the CDC to “better understand” the exact nature of the change, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said during a news conference at the agency’s Geneva headquarters, according to Interestingly, the WHO has said that Covid-19 primarily spreads through respiratory droplets that pass when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes, so the CDC got that right. However, the WHO has said it is monitoring “emerging evidence” of possible airborne transmission of the coronavirus. However, there is evidence out there - lots of it that could aid in saving lives if utilized. One very interesting study suggests that the Another study showed that Influenza viruses can spread through the air on dust, fibers and other microscopic particles, There are other studies that suggest the virus can spread through the air. One study published by the The WHO's position “on this remains the same,” Ryan said, “and we’ve always said going back over months and months about the potential for different kinds of roots of transmission and particularly driven by the context, the proximity, the intensity, the duration and the potential for different forms of transmission.” WHO said there is still no “definitive” evidence that indicates the virus is spreading widely by air, although it added that the possibility of airborne transmission in public settings “cannot be ruled out.” My big question is simple - Just how much evidence is needed to say that the coronavirus is capable of airborne transmission? And if the coronavirus is easily spread through the air, it is all the more reason to wear a face mask for protection. So maybe the CDC is not wrong? 