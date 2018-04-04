Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Health Health and fitness expert Nick Bolton chatted with Digital Journal about the digital transformation of fitness, and he opened up about his fitness career. He is drawn to health and fitness for the following reasons: "Being able to sculpt the human body, and manipulate the body's muscularity is fascinating. Feeling younger and feeling better, and being able to enjoy life more, and I love giving these to my clients." For aspiring fitness experts, Bolton said, "There is no right or wrong way to figure out your path in the field of fitness. I decided on my own journey, when it comes to the profession. Don't be afraid of making mistakes, and getting uncomfortable, since cool opportunities happen in those uncomfortable moments." On his plans for the future, Bolton said, "I have pretty high aspirations. I never learned about fitness from another trainer. Everybody's version of that is different. To me, it's about my personal brand and what I offer my clients. I want to launch more online training programs, and finish the second book that I am writing. I want to reach as many people as I can." Digital transformation of fitness On the impact of technology in fitness, Bolton said, "Technology has impacted health and fitness in a lot of great ways. It gives myself and other trainers a chance to explore more effective ways of exercising and eating healthy. From a fitness professional's angle, I can monitor my clients, virtually, so I am not bound to geographic boundaries. I still hold them accountable and provide them direction. I also use Skype to make sure they are doing things correctly. I also monitor vital signs and muscle activity in different exercises." Bolton shared that he has an Apple watch and also uses such life sensing technology as He noted that he was a Kansas firefighter for four years. "I went to the fire service eight years ago, and stayed there for four years. It was amazing, but I realized that a lot of our calls were medical calls, and I realized it was very reactive, and I wanted to get back to the fitness side of things, where I would help people before they got to that point," he said. The fitness expert defined the word success as "Achieving all expectations." To learn more about fitness expert Nick Bolton, check out his On his fitness background, Bolton said, "I have been doing it my whole life. I started doing body weight exercises in grade school, where I enjoyed that aspect of it, and I got hooked in college. From there, I decided to get into it as a career, because it was something I knew I could give back to my family, and give them a better quality of life."He is drawn to health and fitness for the following reasons: "Being able to sculpt the human body, and manipulate the body's muscularity is fascinating. Feeling younger and feeling better, and being able to enjoy life more, and I love giving these to my clients."For aspiring fitness experts, Bolton said, "There is no right or wrong way to figure out your path in the field of fitness. I decided on my own journey, when it comes to the profession. Don't be afraid of making mistakes, and getting uncomfortable, since cool opportunities happen in those uncomfortable moments."On his plans for the future, Bolton said, "I have pretty high aspirations. I never learned about fitness from another trainer. Everybody's version of that is different. To me, it's about my personal brand and what I offer my clients. I want to launch more online training programs, and finish the second book that I am writing. I want to reach as many people as I can."On the impact of technology in fitness, Bolton said, "Technology has impacted health and fitness in a lot of great ways. It gives myself and other trainers a chance to explore more effective ways of exercising and eating healthy. From a fitness professional's angle, I can monitor my clients, virtually, so I am not bound to geographic boundaries. I still hold them accountable and provide them direction. I also use Skype to make sure they are doing things correctly. I also monitor vital signs and muscle activity in different exercises."Bolton shared that he has an Apple watch and also uses such life sensing technology as Helo . "These are my two go-to ones," he said. "I also use an app for my online training clients, where I can deliver my workout programs to them, and watch the progression of their efforts."He noted that he was a Kansas firefighter for four years. "I went to the fire service eight years ago, and stayed there for four years. It was amazing, but I realized that a lot of our calls were medical calls, and I realized it was very reactive, and I wanted to get back to the fitness side of things, where I would help people before they got to that point," he said.The fitness expert defined the word success as "Achieving all expectations."To learn more about fitness expert Nick Bolton, check out his official website , and Facebook page More about Nick Bolton, Fitness, digital transformation, Firefighter Nick Bolton Fitness digital transformati... Firefighter