By By Tim Sandle 13 hours ago in Health To mark International Digital Health Week a Canadian dietician has developed a digital health tool that aims to fill the void for the almost 5 million Canadians who do not have access to a regular healthcare provider. 

As part of International Digital Health Week (which runs between November 11 to November 15, 2019) a team of Canadian healthcare professionals are aiming to provide online support to different patients throughout Canada. One motivation for this is based on the finding there are close to five million Canadians who do not have access to a regular healthcare provider.

Loreen Wales, an Edmonton-based dietitian, developed the program after a life-altering car crash. Realizing she was unable get the support she needed, she created a tool she knew could help others who faced similar struggles accessing healthcare and wellness help.

Loreen Wales has put together My Viva Plan, which intends to aid Canadian citizens to achieve personal wellness and health goals. This is a digital, online-accessed healthcare tool which comes with personalized online programs. The system offers real-time access to a host of healthcare professionals from different disciplines: kinesiologists, psychologists and registered dietitians and personalized online coaching, as examples.

Wales says that there is a need for different digital healthcare tools in Canada, especially for online programs which can support some of the biggest health issues we have in Canada, including obesity, stress and disease management.

Wales states, in a communication sent to Digital Journal, that the platform will stand as an example of the type of digital health innovation that is the future of healthcare delivery. She says: "As we move to a more digital environment, it makes sense that we also offer healthcare tools in a medium where Canadians feel comfortable. Yes, there are other online tools available, but here we have something that uses evidence-based solutions, is completely customizable and has proven to benefit the Canadians who have had access to it."