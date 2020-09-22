By By Karen Graham 44 mins ago in Health The UK is at a “perilous turning point” and must act, Boris Johnson has told MPs, announcing new restrictions for England including slashing the size of wedding celebrations and bans on indoor team sports, as well as a return to home working. Johnson outlined the new restrictions, coming short of calling for a complete lockdown of the economy after the number of coronavirus cases in the UK rose by 4,926 on Tuesday, according to government figures, with deaths increasing by 37. Johnson noted that there are no general instructions saying people must stay at home, and all schools, colleges and universities will remain open. The Workers are again being asked to work from home, something that many officials and scientists are saying never should have been relaxed after the first wave of COVID-19 cases. English pubs, bars and other hospitality venues will be required to close at 10pm while food and drink outlets will be restricted to table service only DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS, AFP "'Work from home if you can' is again, and always should have been, the government's message," Prime Minister Johnson anticipates the new restrictions will be in place for six months, warning everyone against becoming complacent, according to “After six months of restrictions, it would be tempting to hope the threat has faded and seek comfort in the belief that if you have avoided the virus so far then you are somehow immune,” he said. “That sort of complacency could be our undoing. if we fail to act together now, we not only put others at risk but jeopardise our own futures with the more drastic action that we will inevitably be forced to take.” Johnson also warned that if these additional measures fail to bring the country's R number below one - the point where the epidemic is no longer growing - "then we reserve the right to deploy greater fire power with significantly greater restrictions" he said. Being clear and consistent is extraordinarily important — I wish they would be!" Social gatherings - both indoor and outdoor - that don't meet certain exemptions are limited to six people under a law that went into effect last week. And there are fines for not heeding the restrictions. A first offense will cost £200 or US$255. The "R" refers to the "effective reproduction number," and is a way to measure an infectious disease's capacity to spread.