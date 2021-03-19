By By Karen Graham 31 mins ago in Health Doctors in New Brunswick are being told to be on the lookout for symptoms of an unknown neurological disease that appears to be a new condition found only in the province and is believed to be linked to environmental causes. https://fb.watch/4kyvvIuTFf/ The disease, which has symptoms similar to prion diseases, which include Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and some of its variants, including mad cow disease, or bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), has now been seen in a cluster of 42 cases in the province. Prion diseases are a group of rapidly progressive, fatal, and infectious neurodegenerative disorders affecting both humans and animals And while the symptoms may be similar to CJD, "testing so far has ruled out known prion diseases," according to a memo dated March 5 that was obtained by Radio-Canada. The memo was sent by the chief medical officer of health to the New Brunswick Medical Society and to associations of doctors and nurses, describing the neurological disease as of "unknown origin." The first case of the disease was diagnosed in 2015, according to the memo. Three years later, in 2019, 11 additional cases were discovered, with 24 more cases discovered in 2020 and another six in 2021. Five people have died. "We don't know what is causing it, so we keep our minds open to possibilities," said Dr. Alier Marrero, a neurologist with Vitalité Health Network. "We cannot say this is Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. It doesn't look that way," reports Microscopic "holes" are characteristic in prion-affected tissue sections, causing the tissue to develop a "spongy" architecture. Dr. Al Jenny Dr. Cristin Muecke, N.B. Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, says the median age for the unknown disease is 59 years of age, with a few patients being in their early 50s. The symptoms are very nonspecific at first. "It's usually behavioral changes … for instance, an excess of anxiety, a little bit of irritability, unexplained pains in the limbs, muscle spasms, insomnia," says Dr. Marrero. "As the disease progresses, usually over a course of 18 to 36 months, loss of balance and co-ordination have been observed, and "sometimes patients have abnormal and rapidly progressing brain atrophy," Marrero added. Dr. Marrero also says the disease has been very difficult for patients and their families. "Sometimes the patients, when they are diagnosed, they don't have the capacity to really understand this is happening," he said. "Obviously their families do. And many of the patients initially do as well. So it's very hard." At a public health update on COVID-19 Thursday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer commented on the rare neurological disease first detected in the province in 2015, reports Global News. "Sometimes the patients, when they are diagnosed, they don't have the capacity to really understand this is happening," he said. "Obviously their families do. And many of the patients initially do as well. So it's very hard."