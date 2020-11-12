COVID-19 Daily Report, Nov. 12:

• 15.3% rolling 14-day positivity

• 1,801 new positives

• 12,995 susceptible test encounters

• 294 currently hospitalized (⬆️ 40)

• 10,421 active cases (⬇️ 1,235)

• 697 total deaths (⬆️ 11)



