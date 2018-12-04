By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Tolleson - Arizona-based meat producer JBS Tolleson, Inc. has recalled about 12 million pounds of non-intact, raw beef that may be contaminated with Salmonella Newport, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday morning. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS.) notes that this latest recall is an expansion of the Oct. 4, 2018 recall. The October recall included 6,500,966 pounds of "various raw, non-intact beef products" due to an outbreak of salmonella, according to With the addition of over 5.1 million more pounds of raw beef that may be tainted with the potentially deadly bacteria, it brings the total of beef being recalled to approximately 12,093,271 pounds. Please note that this is a Class 1 recall. This means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Red meat burger Kici The FSIS, CDC, and state public health and agriculture partners have continued to investigate the outbreak of Salmonella Newport illnesses since the first recall in October. The The FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most people recover without treatment. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their healthcare provider. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333. The beef products that include ground beef were packaged from July 26 to September 7, according to the USDA news release. The products have establishment code "EST. 267" inside the USDA mark of inspection.The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS.) notes that this latest recall is an expansion of the Oct. 4, 2018 recall. The October recall included 6,500,966 pounds of "various raw, non-intact beef products" due to an outbreak of salmonella, according to Digital Journal. With the addition of over 5.1 million more pounds of raw beef that may be tainted with the potentially deadly bacteria, it brings the total of beef being recalled to approximately 12,093,271 pounds. Please note that this is aThis means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.The FSIS, CDC, and state public health and agriculture partners have continued to investigate the outbreak of Salmonella Newport illnesses since the first recall in October.The epidemiological investigation has identified 246 confirmed case-patients from 26 states with illness onset dates ranging from July 26 to September 7, 2018. An additional 16 case-patients have provided receipts or shopper card numbers for the product traceback investigations.The list of affected products includes the following brand names: Kroger, Cedar River Farms, Comnor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger, Grass Run Farms Natural, JBS Generic, and Showcase.FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most people recover without treatment. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their healthcare provider.Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333. More about Salmonella, JBS Tolleson, Inc, 12 million pounds of beef, expanded recall, Fsis Salmonella JBS Tolleson Inc 12 million pounds of... expanded recall Fsis