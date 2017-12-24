Most Googled health search terms of 2017

Email
article imageMost Googled health search terms of 2017


By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Health
The U.K.'s most Googled health issues of 2017 have been revealed by the technology company. Coming in at number one is the phrase "What is cancer?"
The data relating to the most commonly searched health terms of 2017, according to Google Trends, reveals the common health issues of our age. After cancer, other pressing health issues searched for online by the British populace in 2017 are diabetes, blood pressure and sepsis. The health search trend has been analyzed by BBC Health.
We look at these search terms in more detail:
1. Cancer
Cancer is a condition where cells in a specific part of the body grow and reproduce uncontrollably. The cancerous cells can invade and destroy surrounding healthy tissue, including organs. Sometimes cancer starts in one part of the body before spreading to other areas. This process is called metastasis.
2. Diabetes
Diabetes is the name used to describe a metabolic condition of having higher than normal blood sugar levels. Within the broad term, there are different reasons why people get high blood glucose levels and so a number of different types of diabetes exist. Diabetes can cause serious health complications including heart disease, blindness, kidney failure, and lower-extremity amputations.
3. Blood pressure
High blood pressure (hypertension) rarely has noticeable symptoms. However, if untreated, it increases a person's risk of serious problems such as heart attacks and strokes.
4. Sepsis
Sepsis is a bacterial infection of the blood; it is a rare but serious complication of an infection. Seemingly minor infections such as cystitis, appendicitis and cellulitis as well as meningitis and pneumonia can trigger the deadly condition.
Google Trends is a public web facility based on Google Search. It is used to show how often a particular search-term is entered relative to the total search-volume across various regions of the world, and in various languages. A host of different search terms can be queried and the searches rearranged for different countries or regions.
