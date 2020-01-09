Microsoft creates first-ever medical school of innovation

With medical knowledge said to double every 73 days
, Tampa (U.S.) is on track to not only lure top talent to the region, but to also secure the title as an unstoppable medical innovation hub. The newest addition to their massive medical innovation district – located in the world’s first WELL-certified district, Water Street – is the Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute
which will unite physician scientists to find treatments and cures for heart patients.
Sitting next to Tampa General Hospital and the world-class Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS) facility, the new building will house the first-ever Medical School of Innovation in partnership with Microsoft, the result of a two year plan and a need for advanced technology in higher learning settings.
With classes slated to start on January 13th, 2020, the 95,000-square-foot, 13-story state-of-the-art teaching and research facility will house about 1,800 students and researchers. Not only a win for future and current students but the Heart Institute will be a catalyst to attract biotech companies and other industry leaders to the greater Tampa Bay region. Erik Maltais, CEO & Co-Founder of the start-up IMMERTEC decided to operate their startup in Tampa, in order to be closer to the medical district and the benefits of settling in a city that has rebounded quickly form the last recession
. IMMERTEC creates software for physicians and medical device companies and connects them through virtual reality for instant training.
Along with companies like Morphogenesis
, working with Moffitt and the University of South Florida (USF) to develop novel cell and gene therapies, and Axogen
, a medical company that develops and commercializes technology for nerve repair and rehabilitation, Tampa provides a key location for new medical technology and innovative ideas for the future of the healthcare sector