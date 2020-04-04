By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Health Beverly Nadler is a well-respected speaker, trainer, author, and consultant. Digital Journal has the scoop on this inspirational woman. Her unique and practical teaching correlates and integrates the wisdom of ancient teachings and metaphysics with the scientific breakthroughs of modern psychology, physics, and quantum physics. The turning point in her life came in 1993 to 94, when she used everything she knew to heal from cancer. In the process of healing her body, she healed her life and is committed to helping others enhance their life on all levels: physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. She was a former professional singer, award-winning poet, and artist. She is the author of several books such as Vibrational Harmony — the Real Secret of Success, Health and Happiness. Her latest books is a three-book series about The Game of Life, and they are awaiting publication. As a national speaker, Nadler has been afforded the privilege to share the stage with many distinguished celebrity speakers such as Dr. Wayne Dyer. She has been a sought-after guest on various radio and TV shows such as Good Morning America. Each week, Nadler may be heard on the worldwide radio show " Nadler's vision is a world where more people expand in consciousness, recognize their own spiritual identity, and play "the game of life," in an effort to be in "vibrational harmony." To learn more about Beverly Nadler, check out her Nadler is also a reprogramming coach and an award-winning author. She is able to bring fresh perspectives and insights into such subjects as holistic health, healing, personal development, as well as spiritual growth; moreover, she is a certified hypnotherapist and a lifetime member of the International Association of Counselors and Therapists (IACT).Her unique and practical teaching correlates and integrates the wisdom of ancient teachings and metaphysics with the scientific breakthroughs of modern psychology, physics, and quantum physics. The turning point in her life came in 1993 to 94, when she used everything she knew to heal from cancer. In the process of healing her body, she healed her life and is committed to helping others enhance their life on all levels: physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.She was a former professional singer, award-winning poet, and artist. She is the author of several books such as Vibrational Harmony — the Real Secret of Success, Health and Happiness. Her latest books is a three-book series about The Game of Life, and they are awaiting publication.As a national speaker, Nadler has been afforded the privilege to share the stage with many distinguished celebrity speakers such as Dr. Wayne Dyer. She has been a sought-after guest on various radio and TV shows such as Good Morning America. Each week, Nadler may be heard on the worldwide radio show " Joyce Barrie and Friends ."Nadler's vision is a world where more people expand in consciousness, recognize their own spiritual identity, and play "the game of life," in an effort to be in "vibrational harmony."To learn more about Beverly Nadler, check out her official website and her Breakthrough Health website More about Beverly Nadler, Speaker, Author, Trainer, Consultant Beverly Nadler Speaker Author Trainer Consultant