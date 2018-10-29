Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Health Long Island personal trainer Anthony Bevilacqua chatted with Digital Journal about his four "Best of Long Island" nominations, and he discussed the impact of technology on health and fitness. On receiving this "Best of Long Island" recognition for him and his company, Bevilacqua remarked, "It is truly an honor to be nominated for Best of Long Island, but it is more of an honor to bring health and fitness to Long Island. Regarding his plans for the future, Bevilacqua said, "My plans for the future include having multiple locations throughout Long Island to help stop fitness and nutrition gimmicks that people fall victim to on a daily basis." Digital transformation of health and fitness industry On the impact of technology on the health and fitness industry, he said, "The rise of social media has definitely changed the fitness industry. It is quicker than ever to get information the problem is the quality of that information. People just try to spread information around that will get them more friends. The quality of that information is not as good as it used to be. While I do agree that social media is a great tool, people need to really do their research before listening to what someone has to say on social media." Bevilacqua continued, "Aside from social media, smartphones and dieting apps make following a nutrition plan much easier. When I started this, 15 years ago, I was using paper and pen to log my food. I don't think that technology will ever be replacing trainers because no machine can ever give someone that personal touch that needs to get in the best shape of their life." As a personal trainer and nutritionist, Bevilacqua said, "Believe it or not, I do not use much technology, the basics are what work to help get people in shape. I truly believe in the 'KISS' principle. Keep It Simple Silly. People have been getting into great shape before all these fancy machines and gadgets came around; however, we do use a body fat machine that measures fat right through the skin without pinching you. That is pretty cool." Success Bevilacqua defined the word success as follows: "Success means having the opportunity to positively impact someone's life on a daily basis. I am blessed to live that life. On a daily basis, my team and I help to transform people. I have helped so many people overcome obstacles in their life. I have had thousands of people tell me that I have saved their lives. I am blessed to be able to make a positive impact on my client's lives and my community as well." 