By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Some diseases have been around since antiquity, while others are relatively new. But this year, the germs roared back with a vengeance. Here's a look at the most notable disease outbreaks of 2019. "It’s been a tough year for infectious diseases,” said Dr. Jonathan Mermin of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Let's look at some of the most newsworthy disease outbreaks of 2019. Measles is preventable, and a well functioning routine vaccination program should prevent epidemics. Julien Harneis Measles Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease that has made the headlines in the U.S. and around the world this year. The U.S. nearly lost its Measles is a highly contagious airborne infection causing fever, coughing, and rashes. It can be prevented with a two-dose vaccine. Worldwide, the number of cases for January 1 to July 31 this year tripled to 364,808 from 129,239 during the same period in 2018. The highest numbers of cases were reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, and Ukraine. The United States meanwhile registered its highest number of cases in 25 years, with nearly 1,300 cases. The majority of this year's cases, 75 percent, were linked to measles outbreaks in New York within Orthodox Jewish communities, according to the CDC. Most people who caught the disease were not vaccinated against measles, reports An Aedes aegypti mosquito is seen through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Rio de Janeiro, where researchers are working to advance the fight against dengue MAURO PIMENTEL, AFP Dengue Fever In August, the Department of Health in the Philippines announced that the nation’s While remaining firm on refusing to make use of the world's first dengue vaccine - Dengvaxia - the number of cases of Dengue, or hemorrhagic fever, is the world's most common mosquito-borne virus and infects an estimated 390 million people in more than 120 countries each year -- killing more than 25,000 of them, according to the WHO. Hospitals in Bangladesh and Honduras were overrun with patients seeking help this year because of the dengue epidemics. caused by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Globally, mosquito-borne diseases cause epidemics. And while fumigation is the answer to eliminating the mosquitoes, it often leads to a critical situation when the rainy seasons last longer, meaning that breeding grounds will soon proliferate and the mosquito's numbers could soar. The rise of hepatitis C infection in the US is primarily a result of increasing injection drug use associated with America's growing opioid epidemic LUIS ROBAYO, AFP/File Hepatitis A and C Hepatitis and the hepatitis viruses are distinct - some you may be familiar with, like Hepatitis A or Hepatitis C. However, globally, hepatitis is killing as many people as the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the bacteria that cause tuberculosis. Hepatitis is a term used to describe In the United States, And in California, A mosquito bite can cause Eastern equine encephalitis U.S. Department of Agriculture Eastern equine encephalitis Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a rare and deadly mosquito-borne viral disease that has seen a dramatic increase in the United States this year. It gets its name because it was first seen in horses in Massachusetts. According to the CDC, 37 cases of the mosquito-borne illness have been confirmed across 9 states, with 15 deaths recorded. The virus is spread by mosquitoes that mostly feed on infected birds but sometimes bite humans. Few people get sick from the virus, but those who do can develop a dangerous infection of the brain, spinal cord or surrounding tissues. There is a vaccine for horses, not people. The big concern is the DR Congo's latest Ebola outbreak has killed more than 2,000 people Pamela TULIZO, AFP/File Ebola Ebola continues to be relentless in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In November, the government introduced a second vaccine to fight the deadly Ebola virus in the east of the country, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity said. It said the new vaccine, produced by a Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is aimed at protecting about 50,000 people over a period of four months.The current epidemic is the DRC's 10th Ebola epidemic and the second deadliest on record after an outbreak that struck West Africa in 2014-16, claiming more than 11,300 lives.