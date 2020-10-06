Mass COVID-19 vaccine trial begins in the UK

The University of Bradford is running one of the first mass SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine trials. The research study commenced on October 6, 2020. Working in partnership with the university is the U.S. science company Novavax
. From the U.K.-end the Bradford Institute for Health Research (BIHR), which is a unit of the the Bradford Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. (BTHFT), is overseeing the activities. The tests are taking place within the University’s Digital Health Enterprise Zone
(DHEZ).
The trial will involve around five hundred people, and it is being conducted in partnership with the U.K. government’s Vaccines Taskforce. The process involves fifty people being given the novel vaccine each day. Volunteers are to administered two doses of the vaccine, one dose on their first day and a second shot on day 21. Each person is monitored for a period 12 months, to look for any complications. The novel vaccine is coded NVX-CoV2373 and the research forms part of a Phase III clinical trial.
Commenting on the impotant trial
, visiting Honorary Professor at the University of Bradford, Dr Dinesh Saralaya
states: “This is great news for Bradford and it is of great prestige that we are using the University. This is the first mass coronavirus vaccine trial and we will the first centre to be initiated.”
The academic adds: “We have seen more than 2,300 people sign up as volunteers but only a tiny proportion of those are from black, Asian, minority, ethnic backgrounds. So we are making great efforts to try and recruit more people from these groups.”
The scheme is continuing to seek volunteers
. Each person taking part must be an adult and not have had a coronavirus infection. Subsequent vaccine trials are expected to begin in November 2020.