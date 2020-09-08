Special By By Tim Sandle 45 mins ago in Health A recent survey conducted by TOP Global revealed 48 percent of Americans with genital herpes say they made all of the wrong decisions when seeking treatment for their first outbreak. Caroline Goodner looks at three myths relating to the condition. Despite the condition being commonplace, there Three of the myths have been provided to Digital Journal by Myth #1: If you have herpes, you will show symptoms Fact: According to the CDC, most individuals infected with the herpes simplex virus are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms that go unnoticed or are mistaken for another skin condition. Myth #2: Using a condom eliminates risk of becoming infected with genital herpes Fact: While correct and consistent use of latex condoms can reduce the risk of transmission, the CDC states it does not eliminate the risk of transmitting or acquiring genital herpes entirely because herpes virus shedding can occur in areas that are not covered by a condom. Myth #3: There are no organic/natural over-the-counter options to relieve herpes outbreak symptoms Fact: There are some new over-the-counter (OTC) treatments to relieve herpes outbreak symptoms, such as FemiClear for Genital Herpes Symptoms, for use by women. These treatments provide quick relief of outbreak symptoms and help reduce the severity of these symptoms - itching, burning and pain. Importantly, there is no cure for the infection. Symptoms will clear up by themselves; however, blisters can re turn (what is known as a recurrence). Some antiviral medicines can help to shorten an outbreak. A surprising number of people have genital herpes . In fact, it is estimated that 776,000 people in the U.S. contract new genital herpes infections annually. Genital herpes is a sexually transmitted infection by the herpes simplex virus ; common symptoms include small blisters that break open to form painful ulcers.Despite the condition being commonplace, there remains negative stigmas surrounding herpes and herpes positive individuals. There are also a lot of myths, that lead to some people taking the wrong treatment options.Three of the myths have been provided to Digital Journal by Caroline Goodner , CEO at OrganiCare. These are:Fact: According to the CDC, most individuals infected with the herpes simplex virus are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms that go unnoticed or are mistaken for another skin condition.Fact: While correct and consistent use of latex condoms can reduce the risk of transmission, the CDC states it does not eliminate the risk of transmitting or acquiring genital herpes entirely because herpes virus shedding can occur in areas that are not covered by a condom.Fact: There are some new over-the-counter (OTC) treatments to relieve herpes outbreak symptoms, such as FemiClear for Genital Herpes Symptoms, for use by women. These treatments provide quick relief of outbreak symptoms and help reduce the severity of these symptoms - itching, burning and pain.Importantly, there is no cure for the infection. Symptoms will clear up by themselves; however, blisters can re turn (what is known as a recurrence). Some antiviral medicines can help to shorten an outbreak. More about genital herpes, Herpes, Treatment, Medicine genital herpes Herpes Treatment Medicine