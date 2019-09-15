Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMajor investment planned for digital pathology market

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Health
Greater demand for faster and more accurate diagnoses are leading to major investments in digital pathology to support health services. Of the different areas of digital pathology, the digital PCR segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest.
The latest data relating to growth in the digital pathology sector comes from a September 2019 report issued by Allied Market Research. The report shows how the global digital pathology market will reach $8.66 billion by 2023, up from $ 3.79 billion in 2017.
Digital pathology provides a solution that goes beyond the microscope. This relates to digital tools that enable a pathologist to review and analyse current and historical images. The technology also enables second opinions to occur anywhere in the world, through the sending of images. Digitization also allow for integrated diagnostic workflows, and offers opportunities for improving collaboration with other medical disciplines.
More recently, the ability of digitizing whole-slide images of tissue has led to the advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools in digital pathology. The use of artificial intelligence can assist with biomarker development, as an example.
As an example of the investment entering the digital pathology space, Ibex Medical Analytics, which develops artificial intelligence-based cancer diagnostics has teamed up with Medipath, a network of private pathology laboratories located in France, to introduce artificial intelligence to the workflow in Medipath’s pathology network.
The aim of the project is to give pathologists the tools to deliver rapid, objective and accurate diagnoses. Ibex Medical Analytics has raised $11 million towards expanding its technology.
Commenting on the partnership, Joseph Mossel, Ibex Medical Analytics CEO states: “We are excited to work with Medipath on introducing AI-based algorithms to their clinical workflow, enabling the Medipath network to retain its leadership position in the pathology market and to ensure the best quality of service for their patients and customers.”
In a second example, Philips has announced that Taipei Veterans General Hospital will utilize the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution. The technology will be used to establish Taiwan’s first fully digital pathology department. The system includes a Image Management System Viewer for an enhanced viewing experience; a streamlined digital workflow, to allow for smart caseload management and real-time collaboration between pathologists.
As an example of the application, this will allow tissue samples to be remotely viewed within a virtual pathology network; something which can occur across hospital locations. The aim is to help to improve the quality of diagnoses, thereby leading to better patient outcomes.
More about Pathology, Laboratory, digital transformation, Phillips
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump opens Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge to oil drillers
Libya journalists caught in the crossfire
Review: 'Game of Thrones' Live Concert Experience amazing on Long Island Special
'We'll try again': EU-bound migrants reroute via Albanian hills
Hard Brexit threat looms over French fishing fleet
Saudi Arabia battles market jitters after oil plant attacks
Op-Ed: Some Huawei laptops in China now come loaded with Deepin Linux
Extinction Rebellion targets Victoria Beckham's London fashion show
Trump may meet Iran leader despite Saudi attacks: White House
Pentagon steps up efforts to counter China's rising power