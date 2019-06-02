The AXA Health Tech & You Awards
are now in their fifth year, and based on the submission sand winners, the awards process continues to promote and support the inventors and innovations in the developing field of health tech.
According to Mike Dalby, Director of Individual Health at AXA PPP healthcare in a message to Digital Journal: “The winners of AXA Health Tech & You 2019 have demonstrated that health tech can help individuals of all ages and their families, from addressing young people’s mental health needs to enabling the older generation to remain active. Technology can help people to live healthier and happier lives at any age, both now and in the future and we at AXA are excited to be at the forefront of this rapidly changing industry.”
The winners were announced during May 2019 at Merchant Taylors’ Hall in the City of London. The winners were:
Sleep Tech Challenge winner: LYS
LYS is a wearable Button to help the user understand how light influences sleep
. The aim is to help the user adjust their environment to help promote a good night’s sleep. The LYS Button records the user’s intake of light throughout the day and assess the data against recommended levels, based on age, gender and sleep patterns.
Mental Health in Children Challenge winner: KIT, by Project Kitchen Table
KIT is a digital coach designed to help
young people (aged between 10 and 12 years of age) with social confidence and to develop appropriate life skills.
Mobility and Accessibility Challenge winner: Tomo
Tomo is an app using an online community designed to help and to support
users to keep healthy. The aim is to utilize the power of an online community to build habits that help to keep people healthy by maintaining an appropriate lifestyle.
Innovation in Health Tech winner: Chronomics
This is a home epigenetic testing kit, where a sample of saliva is tested. Chronomics is designed
as a repeatable at-home epigenetic testing kit, offering insights into a person’s health by looking at their DNA.
Excellence in Health Tech winner: Lechal
Lechal is a smart insole to reduce fall risk
and increase physical fitness. The smart insole is aimed at reducing fall risk and increasing physical activity for the older generation.