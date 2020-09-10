By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health World Suicide Prevention Day is an awareness day observed on 10 September each year, to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides, with various activities taking place around the world. Digital Journal has looked at some of the best advice for those with mental health issues and how you can help others who are feeling low. This is to mark So how do you start a conversation with someone you're worried about? Select a time and place where you can talk openly and easily, without getting interrupted. It is important that you do not have to be anywhere or have other commitments. It may take a long time to have this conversation and your friend or loved one needs to feel that you have time to listen. Ideally, your friend or loved one needs to be calm in order to be able to have this conversation. You also need to be calm to be able to have this conversation. Make sure the time is right for you too, and in the right location. Often going for a drive or a walk presents a good opportunity to talk. What if we’re online? If someone posts a message on a social media page that makes it sound like they are thinking about suicide, contact them directly via a private message. It is possible to engage with someone online, provided this is not in a public forum. If you feel worried about someone asking whether they are thinking about suicide will ‘put ideas in their head’., this is not very likely. Instead, your friend or loved one will probably feel relieved at being heard and understood. It can be difficult to know what to say first. Below are How are you? And follow up with: How are you really? You don’t seem yourself. Letting your friend or loved one know you have noticed something different about them shows you care. I’ve had a terrible week, how was yours? Sometimes it’s good to break the ice with the fact that life isn’t always great, and to show that you understand. Is everything OK at home or at work? Making the question specific can get the conversation started. If you or someone you know needs help, the websites below provide information and support: Rethink.org Beyond Blue Sane Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. In the many developed nations, men are three times as likely to die by suicide than women. While many health efforts have led to a reduction in the number of people completing suicide over the last ten years, the data are still high. World Suicide Prevention Day is designed to nudge people to start the conversation with those who seem vulnerable about suicide, and to show that recovery from whatever is troubling someone is possible.Digital Journal has looked at some of the best advice for those with mental health issues and how you can help others who are feeling low. This is to mark World Suicide Day . The day is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) with support from the World Health Organization Select a time and place where you can talk openly and easily, without getting interrupted. It is important that you do not have to be anywhere or have other commitments. It may take a long time to have this conversation and your friend or loved one needs to feel that you have time to listen.Ideally, your friend or loved one needs to be calm in order to be able to have this conversation.You also need to be calm to be able to have this conversation. Make sure the time is right for you too, and in the right location. Often going for a drive or a walk presents a good opportunity to talk.If someone posts a message on a social media page that makes it sound like they are thinking about suicide, contact them directly via a private message. It is possible to engage with someone online, provided this is not in a public forum.If you feel worried about someone asking whether they are thinking about suicide will ‘put ideas in their head’., this is not very likely. Instead, your friend or loved one will probably feel relieved at being heard and understood.It can be difficult to know what to say first. Below are some suggested conversation starters If you or someone you know needs help, the websites below provide information and support: CALM - The Campaign Against Living Miserably.Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. More about Suicide, Suicide prevention, Welfare Suicide Suicide prevention Welfare