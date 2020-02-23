International concern grows over the spread of coronavirus

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health International concern about the spread of coronavirus outside China grew on Sunday with sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy, and Iran. In the U.S. State Department officials say Americans who get sick in Asia will no longer be repatriated. And in an about-face by The CDC said it should not be done, although State Department officials went ahead and did it anyway. This move made President Donald Trump furious, as he was not told about the situation, according to two senior administration officials, per the “We're working with state, local and the health department to ready our public health workforce to respond to local cases and the possibility this outbreak could become a pandemic,” said the CDC. The crew of the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship are expected to start another period of quarantine Philip FONG, AFP South Korea's surge in cases South Korea's government in Seoul has put the country on "High Alert," the highest level for the coronavirus as cases continued to rise. The number of infections has surged to over 600 along with six deaths. According to the country's Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention Sunday evening, South Korea's new cases jumped by 169 over the weekend, bringing its total infected to 602, reports It seems the focal point of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea is a church in the Lebanon has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus -- a 45-year-old woman who had travelled from Iran's holy city of Qom ANWAR AMRO, AFP Italy cancels Venice Carnival The "But as of this evening there will be a ban on the Venice Carnival as well as on all events, sporting as well, until March 1 inclusive," Zaia said. The number of cases of COVID-19 has jumped to over 130 after there were just three reported cases on Friday. Health authorities sealed off the worst affected towns and instituted bans on outdoor gatherings. Authorities are still trying to find "patient zero." "If we cannot find 'patient zero' then it means the virus is even more ubiquitous than we thought," said Zaia. A passenger concerned about the new coronavirus wears a mask at the airport in the southern Iraqi city of Basra Hussein FALEH, AFP/File Turkey closes border with Iran Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan have also imposed travel restrictions on Iran over the coronavirus outbreak. Since Iran reported its first two cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the country has now confirmed 43 cases and eight deaths, with most of the infections in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom. 