Intelligent Fitness scores 'Best of Long Island' nods for 2020

Located in East Northport on Long Island, Intelligent Fitness is Long Island's original group and personal fitness boutique that specializes in personal training, indoor cycling, and TRX classes. It has been nominated in the 2020 competition in such "Health, Wellness and Beauty" categories as "Best Gym," Best Boot Camp," as well as "Best Personal Trainers on Long Island" for Phil Sottile and Stacey Lerman; moreover, Sottile also scored a nomination in the "Best Life Coach" category.
For more information on the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition or to vote, check out its official website
.
Last year, Intelligent Fitness secured "Best of Long Island" wins for "Best Gym," "Best Personal Trainers" for Sottile and Lerman, as well as "Best Life Coach" for Sottile.
To learn more about Intelligent Fitness, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.
Read More
: Phil Sottile
and Stacey Lerman
chatted with Digital Journal earlier this year about their "Best of Long Island" wins and the impact of technology on the fitness industry.
Personal trainer Stacey Lerman of Intelligent Fitness
Joe Nuzzo and Shutterspeak Photography