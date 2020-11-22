Images show the extent of food insecurity in America

These are people waiting for food distribution to begin at San Antonio's Food Bank. 10,000 families. pic.twitter.com/Ezelj87eDj — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) April 10, 2020

With the support of @TracyMorgan @RCornegyJr @StopandShop @WakefernFood @NYCHA & our own @foodbank4nyc staff, we were able to distribute Thanksgiving meals to over 1,000 families in need. Thank you to everyone who made this distribution possible! pic.twitter.com/arkoB2x05k — Food Bank For New York City (@FoodBank4NYC) November 22, 2020

Our annual Holiday Meal Kit distribution got underway yesterday, serving families in Dunnigan, and those who attend school in nearby Arbuckle.



A guide to meal kit distributions this weekend in Woodland, Davis, & West Sacramento is linked in our bio. pic.twitter.com/ETc16T9joz — Yolo Food Bank (@YoloFoodBank) November 20, 2020

Thank you, @CSPDPIO for donating 100 Thanksgiving turkeys for our neighbors in need!



So far, we’ve collected 1,046 turkeys. Our goal is to get to 2,000 by 6 p.m. If you can, please stop by our Colorado Springs or Pueblo Distribution Center to donate. https://t.co/BfQ8RZ1MTF pic.twitter.com/RGue4zo5eM — Care and Share Food Bank (@CareandShareFB) November 20, 2020