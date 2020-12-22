Despite the lack of a coordinated national response, local communities in the U.S. are making moves to help tackle the biggest blight upon the capitalist model – homelessness. Digital Journal looks at some examples of direct action being taken over the Holiday period.
Tulsa launched A Better Way
to help people who are impacted by mental illness and homelessness get jobs and tasks that can provide a full-day wage up to three days per week. The city has also spent more than $.15 million of CARES Act funds to convert a former Tulsa County juvenile detention center into a full-service shelter for the area’s homeless
.
Cincinnati passed a law allowing alternatives to pay a security deposit, such as a deposit of smaller installments, or a low-cost insurance company instead of a traditional deposit. The idea is to open the door for low-income individuals who can’t pay the deposit but might be able to afford first month’s rent. Retail giant Kroger’s data gurus
are analyzing data collected by nonprofits and government bodies to help address specific challenges that homeless people face, predict homelessness and prevent individuals who are at risk of becoming homeless.
Chattanooga brought together more than a dozen local groups
– combining city, county and non-profit resources – in a comprehensive plan to protect the region’s homeless community. The city’s strategy included continued street outreach to share public health information and look for symptoms of COVID-19, donations of food and sanitation supplies and the establishment of an additional quarantine location for patients.
Fort Wayne allocated approximately $1.7 million in CARES Act funding
for emergency housing and a regional quarantine shelter set up by a coalition of local non-profits. The funding also helped establish a temporary shelter for homeless women without addictions, and those who are not victims of domestic abuse, which is a major milestone for the community that they hope will eventually become permanent. The city also provided funds to area non-profits for shelter, meals and sanitizing supplies and services.