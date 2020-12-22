Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHow cities have stepped up to help the homeless

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Health
Across the U.S. numerous cities have stepped up to hep tackle homelessness in their districts, stepping in where the federal government has failed to act. The actions contain a mix of community inspired activities and more joined up responses.
Despite the lack of a coordinated national response, local communities in the U.S. are making moves to help tackle the biggest blight upon the capitalist model – homelessness. Digital Journal looks at some examples of direct action being taken over the Holiday period.
Tulsa launched A Better Way to help people who are impacted by mental illness and homelessness get jobs and tasks that can provide a full-day wage up to three days per week. The city has also spent more than $.15 million of CARES Act funds to convert a former Tulsa County juvenile detention center into a full-service shelter for the area’s homeless.
Cincinnati passed a law allowing alternatives to pay a security deposit, such as a deposit of smaller installments, or a low-cost insurance company instead of a traditional deposit. The idea is to open the door for low-income individuals who can’t pay the deposit but might be able to afford first month’s rent. Retail giant Kroger’s data gurus are analyzing data collected by nonprofits and government bodies to help address specific challenges that homeless people face, predict homelessness and prevent individuals who are at risk of becoming homeless.
Chattanooga brought together more than a dozen local groups – combining city, county and non-profit resources – in a comprehensive plan to protect the region’s homeless community. The city’s strategy included continued street outreach to share public health information and look for symptoms of COVID-19, donations of food and sanitation supplies and the establishment of an additional quarantine location for patients.
Fort Wayne allocated approximately $1.7 million in CARES Act funding for emergency housing and a regional quarantine shelter set up by a coalition of local non-profits. The funding also helped establish a temporary shelter for homeless women without addictions, and those who are not victims of domestic abuse, which is a major milestone for the community that they hope will eventually become permanent. The city also provided funds to area non-profits for shelter, meals and sanitizing supplies and services.
More about Homelessness, Social security, Charity
 
Latest News
Top News
Israel flight marking normalisation lands in Morocco
U.S. Shale looks ahead to a very uncertain oil market in 2021
Perfectly preserved wolf pup dug out of thawing permafrost
Blood pressure drug may be key to increasing lifespan
EU rejects UK fish offer but door still open for deal
Russia sanctions EU over poisoning of 'delusional' Navalny
Review: Steve Grand releases haunting 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' Special
Noah Schnacky talks about 'Every Girl I Ever Loved' single Special
Two women prison doctors among five killed in Afghan bombing
Biden says huge cyberattack cannot go unanswered