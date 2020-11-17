Hospitals to restrict COVID-19 antibody treatment limited supply

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health U.S. Hospitals, taking into account high demand and limited supplies, said they may limit the use of a new Eli Lilly antibody drug to COVID-19 patients with multiple risk factors or to those whose immune systems have not begun to fight the infection. The U.S. government agreed to pay Eli Lilly Also, on November 16, the And in a This morning, Lilly shipped the first 88,000 doses of our investigational #COVID19 antibody to a national distributor, which will distribute it as directed by the U.S. government’s allocation program. We’re proud to bring this treatment option to patients. pic.twitter.com/XtJ4aKh44E — Eli Lilly and Company (@LillyPad) November 10, 2020 The South Korean firm, Samsung said that initially, they struggled to secure raw materials due to tight supplies. However, the company was able to expedite the technology transfer process, allowing it to begin shipments to Lilly five months after agreeing to a production deal in May. It can take up to 90 days to manufacture a single batch of the active pharmaceutical ingredient and drug product for a neutralizing antibody for COVID-19. This is due to the highly complex manufacturing processes, with carefully controlled conditions and numerous quality and safety checks. Eli Lilly and Company Who gets the treatment? When the FDA issued the EUA for Lilly's bamlanivimab - the authorization stated the drug was ti be used on patients over age 65 recently diagnosed with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and patients with obesity, diabetes, or another risk factor. The FDA said the drug should not be used on hospitalized patients, according to The drug is being shipped to hospitals, initially, where a few are already set up to treat trial patients. Others are in the process of setting up treatment areas. But health officials are still deciding which patients would benefit most from the one-time infusion of the treatment, “Otherwise, we will be out of drug real soon,” said Dr. Howard Huang, a lung specialist at Houston Methodist. “There may need to be some sort of composite score” to select patients, Huang said. “Maybe we would use it for someone who has cardiovascular disease, and a history of stroke and is older?” "There will be a lot of pressure on physicians," said Dr. Adarsh Bhimraj, an infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic and chair of the Infectious Diseases Society of America's guidelines panel, which is still discussing its recommendations for the drug. Also, on November 16, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services *CMS) announced that Medicare beneficiaries can begin to receive coverage of monoclonal antibodies to treat coronavirus disease with no cost-sharing during the public health emergency (PHE).And in a Tweet on November 13, Eli Lilly said: "Less than 12 hours after receiving emergency use authorization for our investigational #COVID19 antibody, the Lilly logistics team shipped the first doses, which reached patients just hours later." 