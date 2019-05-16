By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Health As more states legalize marijuana, more people in the U.S. are buying and using weed — and the kind of weed they are buying has become much stronger. In turn, this has lead to a jump in Emergency Room visits. The potency of marijuana depends on the amount of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the main intoxicant in cannabis that is responsible for the drug's psychoactive effects. Based on "That's an increase of more than 300% from 1995 to about 2017," says Staci Gruber, director of the Marijuana Investigations for Neuroscientific Discovery (MIND) program at the Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass. "I would say that's a considerable increase." File photo: A customer shows a marijuana product that he bought legally after entering a cannabis store in Montreal MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE, AFP The potency of concentrated forms of cannabis can be even higher in hash or hash oil, which can be 80 to 90 percent THC said, Gruber. "I think most people are aware of the phenomenon that 'this is not your grand daddy's weed,' Gruber says. "I hear this all the time." In 2018, it was found that the average potency of legal marijuana products sold in the state of Washington, for example, is 20 percent THC, with some products being significantly higher. And don't kid yourself that legalizing marijuana will cut down on the use of illicit drugs. The Bedrocan; flos 5 gram medicinale cannabis. dronabinol (THC) 19%; cannabidiol (CDB) Medische-wiet (CC BY-SA 3.0) There are some serious health effect related to high THC levels A study Sinsemilla is a In a study published in Comparison between an organic sinsemilla bud and a cigarrete pack. Onheicy "In general, people think, 'Oh, I don't have to worry about marijuana. It's a safe drug,' " says Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. "The notion that it is a completely safe drug is incorrect when you start to address the consequences of this very high content of 9THC." It might seem strange, but THC can have opposite effects on our bodies at high and low doses, says Volkow. She uses anxiety as an example: "When someone takes marijuana at a low [THC] content to relax and to stone out, actually, it decreases your anxiety," she says. But high concentrations can cause panic attacks, and if someone consumes high-enough levels of THC, "you become full-blown psychotic and paranoid." The level of THC can also affect the vascular system. Volkow says: "If you take low-content THC it will increase your blood flow, but high content [THC] can produce massive vasoconstriction, it decreases the flow through the vessels." Many cancer patients use cannabis to ease the pain and nausea associated with chemotherapy, and cannabis does work. However, Volkow says, "patients that consume high content THC chronically came to the emergency department with a syndrome where they couldn't stop vomiting and with intense abdominal pain." The condition is called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome. Discount Medical Marijuana cannabis shop at 970 Lincoln Street, Denver, Colorado. O'Dea (CC BY-SA 3.0) "The typical patient uses [inhales] about 10 times per day ... and they come in with really difficult to treat nausea and vomiting," says Andrew Monte, an associate professor of emergency medicine and medical toxicology at the University of Colorado's school of medicine. "Some people have died from this ... syndrome, so that is concerning." The best data on ER visits associated with marijuana use available in the U.S. comes from Colorado. 