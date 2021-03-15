By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Exposure to pollen can raise your risk of developing COVID-19, and it isn’t just a problem for people with allergies, new research released March 9 shows. Ziska explains that previous studies have shown that pollen can suppress how the human immune system responds to viruses. Pollen exposure diminishes the body's antiviral interferon response against some seasonal respiratory viruses, regardless of our allergy status. By interfering in the interferon response in the cells lining the airways, this leaves us more susceptible to a whole host of other viruses, including the SARS virus. The researchers wanted to know if this kind of response also applied to SARS-CoV-2 infections. To test their hypothesis, the researchers looked at the relationship between SARS-COV-2 infection rates and pollen concentrations from 130 sites in 31 countries and across five continents. Temperature, humidity, population density, and lockdown effects were also taken into account. Microscope image of grass pollens. Charles Sturt University The research team found that close to The interesting thing in this study was that even types of pollen that don't usually elicit an allergic response were correlated with an increase in COVID-19 infections. Three climate change issues relating to pollen As climate change continues to impact the world, the study found People wear pollen protection masks in Tokyo, on March 24, 2014 Yoshikazu Tsuno, AFP/File If an earlier pollen season is not bad enough, then you won't like the number-two reason. The seasons are getting longer in duration. The time you’re exposed to pollen, from spring, which is primarily driven by tree pollen, to the summer, which is weeds and grasses, and then the fall, which is primarily ragweed, is about 20 days longer in North America than it was in 1990. Third, more pollen is being produced. This information relates to a study that the research team The February study concluded that human-caused climate change has already worsened North American pollen seasons, and climate-driven pollen trends are likely to further exacerbate respiratory health impacts in the coming decades. Now, we can add that as climate change drives pollen counts upward, that could potentially result in greater human susceptibility to viruses. The seasons are getting longer in duration.The time you're exposed to pollen, from spring, which is primarily driven by tree pollen, to the summer, which is weeds and grasses, and then the fall, which is primarily ragweed, is about 20 days longer in North America than it was in 1990.Third, more pollen is being produced. This information relates to a study that the research team published in February this year.The February study concluded that human-caused climate change has already worsened North American pollen seasons, and climate-driven pollen trends are likely to further exacerbate respiratory health impacts in the coming decades.Now, we can add that as climate change drives pollen counts upward, that could potentially result in greater human susceptibility to viruses.