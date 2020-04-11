Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHealth risks around trying to drink your way out of COVID-19

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     11 mins ago in Health
Alcoholic beverage sales in the U.S. rose by 55 percent last month during COVID-19, while pre-mixed cocktail sales jumped 75 percent and online alcohol sales more than doubled over last year, This brings with it a secondary health risk.
While the feelings of stress and anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic can be addressed in different ways, such as exercise and meditation, data suggests that drinking more alcohol is one area that many people are increasingly turning to. Taking the U.S. as an example, wine sales have increased by 66 percent, beer sales by 42 percent, and online sales of all alcohol have jumped 243 percent. However, this type of bottoms-up binge comes with a social and health cost.
Commenting on the health risks, Professor Anthony Dukes, at USC Marshall School of Business, says: "With the social distancing restrictions of COVID-19, we’re seeing online (alcohol) sales increasing, an increase in demand, and restaurants are looking for ways to capitalize on the demand. It’s a perfect storm."
Looking at this deeper, another USC expert, Professor Daryl Davies, states that suicide and domestic violence are more likely during bouts of alcohol or substance abuse, as on example of the negative effects of increased alcohol consumption. These issues have become more prominent during lockdown and as people's concerns about the economic impacts of the spread of COVID-19 increase.
As well as financial stress, the rise in drinking is also caused by an increase in social stress. For many people, the self-isolation process is very stressful. It is also a source of boredom. Stress and isolation can make a relapse more likely for someone recovering from addiction or an eating disorder,
With the health implications from increased drinking, as alcohol consumption can weaken a person's immune systems, any person with problematic drinking behaviors can be amongst the most vulnerable populations for contracting and suffering with the worst symptoms of COVID-19.
More about Alcohol, Alcoholism, Covid19, Drinking
 
Latest News
Top News
Senate bill would see US troops withdraw from Saudi Arabia
Op-Ed: Coronavirus, surface survival and disinfection
Buchenwald concentration camp marks 75th anniversary of its liberation
Some 91 people who recovered from COVID-19 test positive again
India to extend world's largest pandemic lockdown for two weeks
San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in data breach Special
Robbie Amell talks about 'Upload' on Amazon and 'Code 8' thriller Special
Review: Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's melts hearts with new memoir Special
Turkey hospital sees hope as 93-year-old virus patient discharged
What people in the UK are most concerned about during COVID-19