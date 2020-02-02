By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health A recent survey of 4,000 office-based workers across the globe, revealed the extent to which people rely on online symptom searches. People say surfing the Internet for medical advice is often preferable to a doctor’s visit. The increased reliance and recourse upon the so-called ‘Dr Google’ before seeing a doctor in person has been drawn out from a survey conducted by international health benefits provider, Aetna conducted a poll of office-based workers located in the U.K., the U.S., Singapore and the UAE. The focus was to try to understand the drivers regarding how people seek information pertaining to their own health and wellness. The report ‘ The However, a proportion of those turning to online media (20 percent) say that reading about their symptoms and potential illness online is helpful and this gives them a degree of confidence in advance of visiting a doctor. The survey additionally unearthed the fact that 40 percent of people said they check their symptoms online and will self-medicate via the pharmacy (at 43 percent). A key reason for some people looking online (23 percent) is because they say they do not have the time to undergo regular health checks. Geographically, employees located in Singapore (49 percent) and the UAE (46 percent) were found to be more likely to visit a doctor after looking up symptoms online compared with workers located in the U.S. (39 percent) or the U.K. (40 percent). Dr Sneh Khemka, Senior Vice President at Aetna International said in relation to the study in a comment sent to Digital Journal: “We need to recognize that people are going to use the Internet/Google more and more over time. So the onus is really on big tech giants such as Google – to make sure they’re curating results that come from validated, reliable sources of information. The survey data reveals that 43 percent of employees look up their symptoms online and then go to see the doctor, which is the same number as those who admit that reading about their symptoms online makes them feel more nervous about going to the doctor.The increased reliance and recourse upon the so-called ‘Dr Google’ before seeing a doctor in person has been drawn out from a survey conducted by international health benefits provider, Aetna International Aetna conducted a poll of office-based workers located in the U.K., the U.S., Singapore and the UAE. The focus was to try to understand the drivers regarding how people seek information pertaining to their own health and wellness.The report ‘ Business of health 2020: How organisations can overcome employee health inertia ’, draws out responses from employees when they are asked about what actions they follow when they are feeling ill.The survey reveals a conundrum that many people grapple with: while many are defaulting to examining their symptoms online before going to the doctor, many people also express concern that reading about their symptoms on a web page often makes them feel more nervous.However, a proportion of those turning to online media (20 percent) say that reading about their symptoms and potential illness online is helpful and this gives them a degree of confidence in advance of visiting a doctor.The survey additionally unearthed the fact that 40 percent of people said they check their symptoms online and will self-medicate via the pharmacy (at 43 percent). A key reason for some people looking online (23 percent) is because they say they do not have the time to undergo regular health checks.Geographically, employees located in Singapore (49 percent) and the UAE (46 percent) were found to be more likely to visit a doctor after looking up symptoms online compared with workers located in the U.S. (39 percent) or the U.K. (40 percent).Dr Sneh Khemka, Senior Vice President at Aetna International said in relation to the study in a comment sent to Digital Journal: “We need to recognize that people are going to use the Internet/Google more and more over time. So the onus is really on big tech giants such as Google – to make sure they’re curating results that come from validated, reliable sources of information. More about Health, Medical, Google, medical advice Health Medical Google medical advice