By By Karen Graham 42 mins ago in Health More than 20 million people worldwide have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday evening, nearly five months to the day after the World Health Organization declared it a global pandemic. A The high number of cases and deaths has resulted in a race to develop and deliver a vaccine, topping both worldwide public health and geopolitical agendas, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that any vaccine must be safe and available to all people, and not just the wealthy, according to the On Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, acknowledged that "behind these statistics is a great deal of pain and suffering" and urged governments and citizens worldwide to do their part to suppress the virus, reports Two essential elements to address the #COVID19 pandemic effectively:

