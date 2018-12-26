This New York event will take place at Blossom on Columbus Avenue in the Upper West Side from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
People can enjoy tasty vegan food, which includes hors d'oeuvres, wine, and cocktails with the star of the hit television sitcom The Nanny
. All of the proceeds from this event will benefit Drescher's charitable organization, Cancer Schmancer. For more information on Cancer Schmancer, check out its official homepage
and its Facebook page
.
Speaking of Cancer Schmancer, this non-profit organization is dedicated to saving lives using a revolutionary 21st-century approach, which shifts the focus from symptoms to causation.
During this "Bits and Bites" event, Drescher
will share her own history and personal experiences as a cancer survivor, which has led her to this journey.
This past October, as Digital Journal reported
, Drescher hosted her Master Class Health Summit in Los Angeles, California.
To learn more about "Bits and Bites with Fran Drescher," check out the official Blossom website
.