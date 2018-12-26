Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFran Drescher to host 'Bits and Bites' in NY for Cancer Schmancer

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Health
New York - On January 22, 2019, Emmy-nominated actress Fran Drescher ("The Nanny") will be hosting a "Bits and Bites" event in New York.
This New York event will take place at Blossom on Columbus Avenue in the Upper West Side from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
People can enjoy tasty vegan food, which includes hors d'oeuvres, wine, and cocktails with the star of the hit television sitcom The Nanny. All of the proceeds from this event will benefit Drescher's charitable organization, Cancer Schmancer. For more information on Cancer Schmancer, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page.
Speaking of Cancer Schmancer, this non-profit organization is dedicated to saving lives using a revolutionary 21st-century approach, which shifts the focus from symptoms to causation.
During this "Bits and Bites" event, Drescher will share her own history and personal experiences as a cancer survivor, which has led her to this journey.
This past October, as Digital Journal reported, Drescher hosted her Master Class Health Summit in Los Angeles, California.
To learn more about "Bits and Bites with Fran Drescher," check out the official Blossom website.
More about Bits and Bites, New york, Columbus, cancer schmancer, the nanny
 
Latest News
Top News
Putin oversees test Wednesday of new hypersonic glide vehicle
From 'world cup' to 'Meghan Markle' — Google top trends for 2018
Hikers clash with John Kerry's family on French Emerald Coast
4.8 quake hits near Sicily's Mount Etna
Op-Ed: Top female swimmer interviews of 2018
Moscow accuses Israel of 'gross violation of sovereignty' in Syria strikes
Amazon.com Inc. reports a record-breaking holiday season
Twitter erupts over Trump's lie about federal shutdown support
Canada's cannabis sales top $43 million in two weeks
Op-Ed: Michael Grandinetti puts on the best live magic show of 2018