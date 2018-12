This New York event will take place at Blossom on Columbus Avenue in the Upper West Side from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.People can enjoy tasty vegan food, which includes hors d'oeuvres, wine, and cocktails with the star of the hit television sitcom The Nanny. All of the proceeds from this event will benefit Drescher's charitable organization, Cancer Schmancer. For more information on Cancer Schmancer, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page Speaking of Cancer Schmancer, this non-profit organization is dedicated to saving lives using a revolutionary 21st-century approach, which shifts the focus from symptoms to causation.During this "Bits and Bites" event, Drescher will share her own history and personal experiences as a cancer survivor, which has led her to this journey.This past October, as Digital Journal reported , Drescher hosted her Master Class Health Summit in Los Angeles, California.To learn more about "Bits and Bites with Fran Drescher," check out the official Blossom website