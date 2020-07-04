Florida shatters single-day record for new coronavirus cases

By By Karen Graham 34 mins ago in Health Florida on Saturday reported at least 11,445 new coronavirus cases, the state’s largest number of daily cases so far, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. Florida's Saturday record number of coronavirus cases comes as for the third straight day in a row, the nation has recorded over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases. However, with all this depressing news, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he won’t close businesses again and has repeatedly refused to order a statewide mask mandate to curb the spread of the virus, reports “We're not going back, closing things,” he said on Wednesday, reports One small stretch of New Smyrna Beach on July 4th. The beach is at capacity.



Positive coronavirus cases in Florida rose by a record 11,458 today. pic.twitter.com/jRYzE3VTUu — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) July 4, 2020 Many state and federal government officials are crowing over the decrease in deaths - even as the number of coronavirus cases increases. however, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams has warned that fatalities lag new cases and a clearer picture might not emerge for two weeks or more. And while the U.S. has seen its third day where coronavirus cases have exceeded 50,000, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned this week that new cases could top more than 100,000 a day. Vice President Mike Pence, who visited Tampa on Thursday, praised Florida’s governor for his “innovative” response to the pandemic and said that Florida is in a “much better place” to fight the current outbreak. On this Independence Day, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting the Florida State Health Department has now confirmed 190,052 COVID-19 cases and 3,702 deaths, including 18 new fatalities reported today and an additional 101 deaths of non-Florida residents.Florida's Saturday record number of coronavirus cases comes as for the third straight day in a row, the nation has recorded over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases. However, with all this depressing news, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he won’t close businesses again and has repeatedly refused to order a statewide mask mandate to curb the spread of the virus, reports CNBC News. “We're not going back, closing things,” he said on Wednesday, reports The Hill . “I don't think that that's really what's driving it. People going to a business is not what's driving it. I think when you see the younger folks — I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that's natural.”Many state and federal government officials are crowing over the decrease in deaths - even as the number of coronavirus cases increases. however, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams has warned that fatalities lag new cases and a clearer picture might not emerge for two weeks or more.And while the U.S. has seen its third day where coronavirus cases have exceeded 50,000, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned this week that new cases could top more than 100,000 a day.Vice President Mike Pence, who visited Tampa on Thursday, praised Florida’s governor for his “innovative” response to the pandemic and said that Florida is in a “much better place” to fight the current outbreak. More about coronavirus, Florida, record numbers, Independence day, Gov Ron DeSantis coronavirus Florida record numbers Independence day Gov Ron DeSantis