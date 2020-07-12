By By Karen Graham 10 mins ago in Health Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened and anti-mask activists held a rally at a nearby restaurant. Not only did the number of reported cases shatter a record here in the U.S., but if Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day behind the United States, Brazil and India, according to a As for testing numbers, At a press conference on Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis said experts and health officials think they have a better understanding of the pandemic months after it started. "We have a much better idea now than in March about what the virus likes and what it doesn’t like and closed spaces. You see a lot of this activity across the Sunbelt because when it's hot people would rather be inside in enclosed spaces,” the governor said. But with the state having the dubious distinction of having the highest number of positive cases of coronavirus ever in a single day, De Santis still refuses to issue a state-wide mask mandate. According to Bay News 9, Florida's Health Department reported on Sunday that there are 15,300 new cases, with 45 deaths and 248 hospitalizations.Not only did the number of reported cases shatter a record here in the U.S., but if Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day behind the United States, Brazil and India, according to a Reuters analysis. As for testing numbers, CBS12News is reporting that on Saturday 142,981 people have been tested, a record amount of tests since the end of June. Another record-breaking day was July 4, which saw more than 11,000 new cases with 69,981 people tested. The total number of tests conducted in the state of Florida is 2,576,813.At a press conference on Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis said experts and health officials think they have a better understanding of the pandemic months after it started."We have a much better idea now than in March about what the virus likes and what it doesn’t like and closed spaces. You see a lot of this activity across the Sunbelt because when it's hot people would rather be inside in enclosed spaces,” the governor said.But with the state having the dubious distinction of having the highest number of positive cases of coronavirus ever in a single day, De Santis still refuses to issue a state-wide mask mandate. More about coronavirus, Florida, over 15K cases, 1125 percent positive rate coronavirus Florida over 15K cases 1125 percent positiv...