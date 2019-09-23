From some eight hundred entries, MedTech Innovator, a nonprofit startup for accelerator, has picked five finalists to compete for the title of MedTech Innovator 2019. We look at the finalists.
MedTech Innovator is a nonprofit global competition and accelerator for medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. The organization runs a MedTech Innovator of the Year award, and the 2019 finalists have been announced ahead of the MedTech Conference, which takes place on September 24, 2019.
The winner will receive $350,000 at the event in Boston. Prior to the whittling down of the entrants to the five finalists, there were over 800 applicants. The five finalist startups are innovating medical technology in fields like critical care, breast cancer, and chronic venous and vascular diseases. We take a look at the finalists.
Flosonics Medical
The startup is developing a wireless, wearable sensor that uses non-invasive ultrasound to provide real-time hemodynamic monitoring and improve the management of critically ill patients. The company is based in Sudbury, Canada.
According to Dr. Jon-Emile Kenny, Chief Medical Officer of Flosonics Medical: “We believe FloPatch has the potential to provide a fast and effective way of monitoring critically ill patients in the ambulance, emergency room, and intensive care unit.”
Forest Devices The firm is developing a portable device that uses electroencephalogram monitoring and machine learning to diagnose large vessel occlusions and other stroke subtypes, enabling first responders to triage patients to proper stroke centers. The company is based in Pittsburgh.
Called ALPHASTROKE, the device enables first responders to quickly detect and triage stroke, so they can route the right stroke patients directly to the stroke treatment centers rather than hospitals ill-suited for the patient's needs.
Koya
This company is developing a wearable smart device that delivers patient-specific compression therapy to treat chronic vascular diseases, starting with edema. The startup is based in San Francisco.
OncoRes Medical
This startup is developing a high resolution, handheld, surgeon-operated imaging tools to increase surgical accuracy and more effectively identify and remove tumors during breast cancer surgery. The company is based in Perth, Australia.
The video below explains more about this new form of digital health technology:
Venari Medical
The startup is developing the first non-thermal, office-based medical device that activates the body’s natural healing response to help patients achieve painless, permanent treatment of chronic venous disease. The company is based in Galway, Ireland.
Called BioVena, the products is the world ’s first effective non-thermal medical device to cure varicose veins and venous ulcers, collectively known as venous disease.