First case of COVID-19 reinfection has been confirmed

Hong Kong - Researchers in Hong Kong on Monday reported what appears to be the first confirmed case of Covid-19 reinfection. A 33-year-old man was infected with the COVID-19 virus in March, recovered and subsequently was reinfected with the virus four months later. The unidentified man came down with a mild case of COVID-19 back in March and recovered. This time, the man had no symptoms, but the reinfection was discovered when he returned from a trip to Spain, the researchers said. It appears the second strain of COVID-19 he picked up in Spain was the mutated strain that took off in Europe before spreading to the U.S. This revelation could prove to be very concerning because it suggests immunity may last only a few months in some people. And it has serious implications for vaccines being developed for the virus. There have been scattered reports of apparent reinfection from the coronavirus, but many of them have been based on "anecdotal evidence" or flaws in the testing itself. But this case is decidedly different because genetic sequencing of the patient's blood samples from his original illness and this latest positive result were done. Researchers at the University of Hong Kong sequenced the virus from the patient’s two infections and found that they did not match, indicating the second infection was not tied to the first, according to Specifically, "there was a difference of 24 nucleotides- the 'letters' that make up the virus' RNA - between the two infections," the researchers explained. “This is the world’s first documentation of a patient who recovered from Covid-19 but got another episode of Covid-19 afterwards,” the researchers said in a statement. “Our findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may persist in humans,” Kwok-Yung Yuen and colleagues said Monday in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. The findings are reminiscent of the coronaviruses that cause the common cold, and suggest SARS-CoV-2 may continue to circulate “even if patients have acquired immunity via natural infection or via vaccination,” they said. 