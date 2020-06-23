FDA Warning - Do not use these nine brands of hand sanitizer gels

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health The FDA is warning consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. Methanol is easily absorbed through the skin, stomach, and lungs. This is why methanol is sometimes called the “don’t drink it or you may go blind” alcohol. Ingestion or absorption of methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, seizures, coma, permanent damage to your nervous system, or death. The FDA tested samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ. Lavar Gel contains 81 percent (v/v) methanol and no ethyl alcohol, and CleanCare No Germ contains 28 percent (v/v) methanol. Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, This critical for reversing the potentially toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. FDA recommends consumers dispose of these hand sanitizers immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers. — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) June 19, 2020 Nine products have been identified by the FDA as being dangerous. All were manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico. Eskbiochem, S.A. de C.V. is located in Celaya, GUANAJUATO, Mexico, and is part of the Industrial Chemical Manufacturing Industry. The company has 10 employees, according to a Following is a list of the nine products under the FDA warning: All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01) Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01) CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04) Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01) The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10) CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03) CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01) CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01) Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01) CDC On June 17, 2020, FDA contacted Eskbiochem to ask that the company remove the products in question from the market due to the potential toxic effects. To date, the company has not taken any action to remove these potentially dangerous products from the market. However, Consumers who may have the product are asked to stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately in an appropriate hazardous waste container. Do not flush or pour these products down the drain. Folks, this is not a joke. If you have these products, please stop using them. Methanol, sometimes called wood alcohol is not a suitable ingredient for hand sanitizers for a number of reasons. Compared to isopropyl and ethyl alcohol, methanol is not very good at killing microorganisms like bacteria and viruses, according to Forbes. Methanol is easily absorbed through the skin, stomach, and lungs. This is why methanol is sometimes called the “don’t drink it or you may go blind” alcohol. Ingestion or absorption of methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, seizures, coma, permanent damage to your nervous system, or death.The FDA tested samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ. However, according to NBC, a company representative told The New York Times that it did not find out about the FDA's warning until Monday and that a "broker" had registered the products with the FDA and shipped them without the company's knowledge. Be that as it may, the products are still on retail store shelves and still being sold in the U.S.Consumers who may have the product are asked to stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately in an appropriate hazardous waste container. Do not flush or pour these products down the drain. Folks, this is not a joke. If you have these products, please stop using them.