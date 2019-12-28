By By Karen Graham 55 mins ago in Health A new law in the United States that prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 is now in effect, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. On December 20, 2019. President Donald Trump signed the massive spending package passed by Congress. The new law, which is an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, was part of the spending bill. “This is a major step in protecting the next generation of children from becoming addicted to tobacco products,” new FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn tweeted last week, according to the However, the FDA said in a message posted on its website that the change is now in effect because it only involved changing the age for purchasing tobacco products. The federal measure had bipartisan support and was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.). The report also found significant increases in vaping of marijuana by eighth, 10th and 12th graders. The report also found that 1 in 4 12th graders, 1 in 5 10th graders and nearly 1 in 10 8th graders say that they have vaped nicotine in the past month. The report is based on an annual survey of drug, alcohol and cigarette use and related attitudes among eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders in the United States. This year's survey included 42,531 students from 396 public and private schools nationwide. On the FDA website, it is noted that "it is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product -- including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes -- to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available."On December 20, 2019. President Donald Trump signed the massive spending package passed by Congress. The new law, which is an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, was part of the spending bill.“This is a major step in protecting the next generation of children from becoming addicted to tobacco products,” new FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn tweeted last week, according to the Associated Press. The Hill is reporting that at first, it was unclear when the new law would go into effect. The FDA had six months to amend their policy after the president signed the bill, and then was given 90 days to put the change in place.However, the FDA said in a message posted on its website that the change is now in effect because it only involved changing the age for purchasing tobacco products. The federal measure had bipartisan support and was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.). An annual report called Monitoring the Future, from the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research, was published last week showed that vaping remained popular among teens across the United States in 2019.The report also found significant increases in vaping of marijuana by eighth, 10th and 12th graders. The report also found that 1 in 4 12th graders, 1 in 5 10th graders and nearly 1 in 10 8th graders say that they have vaped nicotine in the past month.The report is based on an annual survey of drug, alcohol and cigarette use and related attitudes among eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders in the United States. This year's survey included 42,531 students from 396 public and private schools nationwide. More about Fda, age limit raised, tobacco products, vaping products Fda age limit raised tobacco products vaping products