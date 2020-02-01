The medication is, as Bloomberg describes
, coded AR101 and falls under the trade name Palforzia. The drug is based on oral immunotherapy. The process requires children being administered a very small quantity of peanut protein over the course of a six-month period, whilst placed under medical supervision.
Importantly the treatment is not a cure. Those who complete the program must continue to be given a daily dose of the medication in order to tolerate any accidental exposure to the legumes.
With peanut allergies
, and with nut allergies (despite their name, peanuts are not nuts), the body's immune system, which normally fights infections, overreacts to proteins in the food, causing different degrees of reaction which vary in there seriousness. The reaction can lead to anaphylaxis
, which is a sudden and potentially deadly condition that requires immediate attention and treatment.
READ MORE: Peanut allergy patch in development
According to one clinical review
, this allergy is recognized "as one of the most severe food allergies due to its prevalence, persistency, and potential severity of allergic reaction."
This makes the new development something of welcome news for concerned parents. Palforzia has been approved for use in patients aged between four and 17, according to the BBC
. The product is used as a powder, and it is sprinkled on food (like yogurt or applesauce).
According to Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, as quoted by CNN
: "When used in conjunction with peanut avoidance, Palforzia provides an FDA-approved treatment option to help reduce the risk of these allergic reactions in children with peanut allergy."