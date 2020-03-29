Fauci calls for continuing social-distancing regulations

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed doubt on Sunday that the White House would lift its social distancing guidelines at the end of its 15-day time frame, saying “It's going to be a matter of weeks." As for removing the social distancing guidelines as President Donald Trump wants to do before Easter, Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, “It's going to be a matter of weeks. It's not going to be tomorrow, and it's certainly not going to be next week," he said. "It's going to be a little bit more than that.” Actually, Fauci's assessment is Fauci pointed out that in order to lift social distancing guidelines, we must have improvements in the number of tests for the virus being done and the testing speed. This must come first, Fauci said. Dr Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health has said remdesivir, which has shown some early promise treating coronavirus patients in China, could be available 'within months' Brendan Smialowski, AFP “You can do it, but you absolutely must have in place the capability of going there, testing, testing in an efficient way — not take a test, come back five days later and find out if you're infected.” He explained further: "That's the connection. I want to make sure, not just tests are out there, but are the tests able to be implemented.” As of Sunday, according to a Fauci wants to see a flattening of the curve in terms of cases before curbing social distancing restrictions. "As I have said before, it's true the virus itself determines that timetable. You can try and influence that timetable by mitigating against the virus, but, ultimately, it's what the virus does," he said, according to Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Fauci said that, based on what he's seeing, the U.S. could experience between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from Covid-19.As for removing the social distancing guidelines as President Donald Trump wants to do before Easter, Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, “It's going to be a matter of weeks. It's not going to be tomorrow, and it's certainly not going to be next week," he said. "It's going to be a little bit more than that.”Actually, Fauci's assessment is in line with comments made by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who acknowledged days after the administration’s announcement that the 15-day period would likely not be enough.Fauci pointed out that in order to lift social distancing guidelines, we must have improvements in the number of tests for the virus being done and the testing speed. This must come first, Fauci said.“You can do it, but you absolutely must have in place the capability of going there, testing, testing in an efficient way — not take a test, come back five days later and find out if you're infected.” He explained further: "That's the connection. I want to make sure, not just tests are out there, but are the tests able to be implemented.”As of Sunday, according to a Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 database, the U.S. has reported the most confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus worldwide. The U.S. has 125, 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,197 deaths.Fauci wants to see a flattening of the curve in terms of cases before curbing social distancing restrictions. "As I have said before, it's true the virus itself determines that timetable. You can try and influence that timetable by mitigating against the virus, but, ultimately, it's what the virus does," he said, according to The Hill. More about Covid19, social distancing, State of the Union, quarantines, Trump Task force Covid19 social distancing State of the Union quarantines Trump Task force