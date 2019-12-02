By By Tim Sandle 57 mins ago in Health Cannabidiol (CBD) may have a new property to add to the others that fall within the medicinal bracket: effectiveness against Gram-positive bacteria, including the ability to act upon some species classed as pathogenic. Moreover, the antimicrobial effect exerted is assessed as being equivalent to many established antimicrobial compounds. This was demonstrated under extended exposure conditions that lead to resistance against vancomycin or daptomycin; here, cannabidiol did not lose effectiveness. With the laboratory tests, effective action by CBD was shown against organisms responsible for several infections, such as Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pneumoniae. The trials showed how both species lost effectiveness against CBD. In addition, the chemicals in CBD were able to reduce the ability of the organisms to form The research has stemmed from experiments performed by Dr Mark Blaskovich at The University of Queensland's Institute for Molecular Bioscience's Centre for Superbug Solutions, in collaboration with Botanix Pharmaceuticals, To date, CBD is indicated as a treatment for many medical conditions, such as epilepsy, anxiety, pain and inflammation. While medical search is ongoing into each of these conditions, the antibiotic properties represent a relatively new line of inquiry. Commenting on the studies to date, The latest research has been Scientists have shown that CBD is active against Gram-positive bacteria, under laboratory conditions. What has sparked interest is the CBD appears to avoid, for the time being at least, the issue of bacteria forming resistance in the same way as they would against antibiotics.Moreover, the antimicrobial effect exerted is assessed as being equivalent to many established antimicrobial compounds. This was demonstrated under extended exposure conditions that lead to resistance against vancomycin or daptomycin; here, cannabidiol did not lose effectiveness.With the laboratory tests, effective action by CBD was shown against organisms responsible for several infections, such as Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pneumoniae. The trials showed how both species lost effectiveness against CBD. In addition, the chemicals in CBD were able to reduce the ability of the organisms to form biofilm communities ( slime-like matrix that enables microbial communities to thrive).The research has stemmed from experiments performed by Dr Mark Blaskovich at The University of Queensland's Institute for Molecular Bioscience's Centre for Superbug Solutions, in collaboration with Botanix Pharmaceuticals, as Cleanroom technology has reported To date, CBD is indicated as a treatment for many medical conditions, such as epilepsy, anxiety, pain and inflammation. While medical search is ongoing into each of these conditions, the antibiotic properties represent a relatively new line of inquiry.Commenting on the studies to date, Dr. Blaskovich stated : "Given cannabidiol's documented anti-inflammatory effects, existing safety data in humans, and potential for varied delivery routes, it is a promising new antibiotic worth further investigation. The combination of inherent antimicrobial activity and potential to reduce damage caused by the inflammatory response to infections is particularly attractive."The latest research has been presented at ASM Microbe, the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology. The research is co-funded by Botanix and Innovation Connections, an Australian government grant scheme. More about Cannabis, antimicrobials, CBD, Pathogens Cannabis antimicrobials CBD Pathogens