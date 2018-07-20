#MyHealthRecord is quite tricky to opt out of in the app. Make sure you follow this through til the end, there are about three screens at the end that seem final, but aren’t.

Also, could not opt out for my children. Despite selecting the option to do so. Concerning #auspol — mrs nixon (@MrNixonsWife) July 15, 2018

Former Digital Transformation Office head Paul Shetler absolutely scathing about My Health Record on @RNBreakfast this morning - this quote is brutal pic.twitter.com/mrI7OPjmuP — Stephen Dziedzic (@stephendziedzic) July 17, 2018

Canberra Times is right. IMO, at bare minimum, DHA should reset the programme, go back to opt-in, fix the flawed security model, institute GDPR-style data controls and then work on building something that users will want rather than be conscripted into. https://t.co/LGszm0dZHr — Paul Shetler (@paul_shetler) July 20, 2018