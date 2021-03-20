The FDA, along with the CDC and the Southern Nevada Health District is investigating a number of reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in the state of Nevada. The only common link to the illnesses is the consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water, according to the FDA.
This brand of alkaline water is owned by Real Water Inc., headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.
In November 2020, five infants and children from four different households developed acute liver failure of unknown cause; and six additional people from those households — including three adults and three children — developed less serious symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and loss of appetite, according to a statement from the Southern Nevada Health District.
“We are advising consumers, restaurants, and retailers to not consume, cook with, sell or serve 'Real Water' alkaline water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses,” Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the FDA, said in a statement, according to The Hill.
New health trend?
Recently, drinking alkaline water has become a health trend, with followers believing that drinking water with a pH of 8 or 9 will make you age more slowly, maintain a healthy pH in the body and prevent diseases such as cancer, according to Healthline.
While there is no scientific proof that alkaline water has health benefits over regular water, on its website, Real Water says its product "promotes a balanced pH" and can "detoxify," but notes that "these statements have not been evaluated" by the FDA.
In a statement,
Real Water President Brent Jones said, "Our goal is to diligently work with the FDA to achieve a swift resolution," CBS News reported.
"Real Water is asking that all retailers pull the product from the shelf, effective immediately, and hold it in the back rooms or return it to the distributors," Jones' statement said. "Any customer who has purchased Real Water from a retailer is asked to return the product."