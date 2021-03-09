By By Karen Graham 35 mins ago in Health Kelowna - A new outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the Cottonwoods Care Centre in B.C.'s Interior Health region where staff and residents had already received vaccines, the provincial health officer announced Monday. Out of a total of 268 residents at the facility, 220, or 82 percent had received the coronavirus vaccine as of February 15, according to data provided by the BC Centre of Disease Control (BCCDC). Dr. Sue Pollock, an Interior Health medical health officer, said the long-term care facility, located in Kelowna was the first to be offered the COOVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, reports There is a short-term care wing at Cottonwood where residents reside on a temporary basis. Some of these residents received the vaccine just a few weeks ago, according to reports. Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a COVID-19 BC Update, March 26, 2020. ProvinceofBC (CC BY 3.0) “Really it depends on the timing of that vaccine. It does take 2-3 weeks to develop immunity or protection against COVID-19 after receiving a vaccine,” Pollock said. Pollock went on to say that at least 65 percent of the staff had received their first dose of the vaccine and some staff and residents have qualified for their second dose. Vaccination clinics were held at the facility in January and February. “I am just relieved, tremendously relieved, and grateful that we’ve been able to get into every single long-term care home and assisted living facility in this province, every single one, and have offered protection to those, our most vulnerable citizens,” said Dr. Henry on January 29. By extending the time between vaccine doses to 16 weeks, we can maximize the benefit of a single dose for more British Columbians — protecting more people in our communities and helping us get us back to normal sooner. Learn more: https://t.co/06X2YQLnWx #CovidBC pic.twitter.com/S3miw7Si2v — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) March 5, 2021 Just a week ago, BC health officials announced that the gap between the first and second doses of the vaccine will be extended to 112 days. PfizerBiontech recommended a 21-day gap between doses and the province previously was spacing them out by 42 days. National Day of Observance As of Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Canada had reported 896,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 22,271 deaths, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says March 11 will be a "national day of observance" for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to According to the Surrey Now-Leader, Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed on Monday that the outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre includes 2 staff members and 10 residents who have already received vaccinations for COVID-19.Out of a total of 268 residents at the facility, 220, or 82 percent had received the coronavirus vaccine as of February 15, according to data provided by the BC Centre of Disease Control (BCCDC). Dr. Sue Pollock, an Interior Health medical health officer, said the long-term care facility, located in Kelowna was the first to be offered the COOVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, reports Global News. There is a short-term care wing at Cottonwood where residents reside on a temporary basis. Some of these residents received the vaccine just a few weeks ago, according to reports.“Really it depends on the timing of that vaccine. It does take 2-3 weeks to develop immunity or protection against COVID-19 after receiving a vaccine,” Pollock said.Pollock went on to say that at least 65 percent of the staff had received their first dose of the vaccine and some staff and residents have qualified for their second dose. Vaccination clinics were held at the facility in January and February.“I am just relieved, tremendously relieved, and grateful that we’ve been able to get into every single long-term care home and assisted living facility in this province, every single one, and have offered protection to those, our most vulnerable citizens,” said Dr. Henry on January 29.Just a week ago, BC health officials announced that the gap between the first and second doses of the vaccine will be extended to 112 days. PfizerBiontech recommended a 21-day gap between doses and the province previously was spacing them out by 42 days.As of Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Canada had reported 896,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 22,271 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. There have been 2,473,868 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says March 11 will be a "national day of observance" for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBC Canada. More about British columbia, Care home, coronavirus, despite vaccinatiuons British columbia Care home coronavirus despite vaccinatiuon...