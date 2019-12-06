By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Health Dan Reynolds, the frontman of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons, has announced the launch of AI Wellness. Reynolds The rocker is excited to share the beginning of this new "supplement line." Their products will be available starting on December 9. "Also, my entire workout/diet plan will be on the website for free to anyone and updated regularly," Reynolds To learn more about AI Wellness, check out its For more information on In a post to his fans and followers on social media, Reynolds noted that he has been working on something for you all over the last year. He was referring to his long-promised exercise, diet, and supplement plan that he has been on for the past two years. "It completely changed my body and life thanks to Brad Feinberg," he said, expressing his gratitude to his personal trainer.Reynolds tweeted that "when something changes your life, you want to share it." "I went through a lot of different diets and workout regimens until I met Brad Feinberg . He built a very specific program for me and it completely changed my body and my life," he said.The rocker is excited to share the beginning of this new "supplement line." Their products will be available starting on December 9. "Also, my entire workout/diet plan will be on the website for free to anyone and updated regularly," Reynolds posted To learn more about AI Wellness, check out its official website For more information on Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons and their music, check out their official website More about Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, AI Wellness Dan Reynolds Imagine Dragons AI Wellness