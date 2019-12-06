Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons announces AI Wellness

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Health
Dan Reynolds, the frontman of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons, has announced the launch of AI Wellness.
In a post to his fans and followers on social media, Reynolds noted that he has been working on something for you all over the last year. He was referring to his long-promised exercise, diet, and supplement plan that he has been on for the past two years. "It completely changed my body and life thanks to Brad Feinberg," he said, expressing his gratitude to his personal trainer.
Reynolds tweeted that "when something changes your life, you want to share it." "I went through a lot of different diets and workout regimens until I met Brad Feinberg. He built a very specific program for me and it completely changed my body and my life," he said.
The rocker is excited to share the beginning of this new "supplement line." Their products will be available starting on December 9. "Also, my entire workout/diet plan will be on the website for free to anyone and updated regularly," Reynolds posted.
To learn more about AI Wellness, check out its official website.
For more information on Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons and their music, check out their official website.
More about Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, AI Wellness
 
Latest News
Top News
Putin and Zelensky in first talks to revive Ukraine peace efforts
Putin seeks rapid renewal of key nuclear deal with US
Op-Ed: Trump considering sending 14,000 more troops to the Middle East
In Kosovo, the tiny Serb village with a friend in Handke
Indian police kill rape-murder suspects, sparking celebrations
Q&A: Nyotron discovers undetectable ransomware technique Special
Pyongyang raises 'dotard' spectre as deadline looms
Inspection of BC fish plant ordered after bloody disharge filmed
Iran nuclear deal parties meet as accord nears collapse
Sydney’s bushfires out of control, evacuations underway