COVID variants detected in California now 'variants of concern'

Two lineages of a coronavirus variant first detected in California have been classified as "variant of concern" (VOC) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The CDC has a Five variants are currently considered variants of concern (VOC), including the U.K. variant B.1.1.7, South Africa variant B.1.351, and Japan/Brazil variant P.1. Preliminary research, published on Dr. Charles Chiu, one of the researchers in the study, told COVID-19 antibody treatments The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently halted a shipment of a Another Covid-19 therapy made by Eli Lilly that is a combination of bamlanivimab and another drug, etesevimab, can still be ordered. A different antibody treatment made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was also not affected by the HHS action. Both therapies are a "cocktail" that combines different lab-made antibodies. This is believed to make them more resilient to emerging variants of the coronavirus. What does this mean? If a mutation allows the virus to evade one antibody, it may still be susceptible to another, hence the use of a "cocktail." The variant, Named B.1.427/B.1.429 to denote its two lineages, was initially identified in California., according to the CDC, reports CNN. This variant is also believed to be 20 percent more transmissible, based on earlier research, and some COVID-19 antibody treatments may be less effective against the strains.The CDC has a three-tier classification system with "variant of high consequence" as the most worrisome group, followed by "variant of concern" and then "variant of interest." No variant is currently considered a variant of high consequence.Five variants are currently considered variants of concern (VOC), including the U.K. variant B.1.1.7, South Africa variant B.1.351, and Japan/Brazil variant P.1.Preliminary research, published on MedRxIV, notes the B.1.427/B.1.429 variant was detected in 459 of 2,172 sampled genomes, or about 21 percent. The variant carries 3 mutations in the spike protein, including an L452R substitution.Dr. Charles Chiu, one of the researchers in the study, told Fox News in an interview, "I am worried, concerned but not panicking about this. This is something that needs to be further investigated and I really think that at this point we don't know enough to recommend any changes to the standard public health measures that we use to prevent infection."The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently halted a shipment of a Covid-19 antibody treatment made by Eli Lilly and Company and called bamlanivimab, to California, Nevada, and Arizona, where the variants are circulating widely.Another Covid-19 therapy made by Eli Lilly that is a combination of bamlanivimab and another drug, etesevimab, can still be ordered. A different antibody treatment made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was also not affected by the HHS action.Both therapies are a "cocktail" that combines different lab-made antibodies. This is believed to make them more resilient to emerging variants of the coronavirus. What does this mean? If a mutation allows the virus to evade one antibody, it may still be susceptible to another, hence the use of a "cocktail."