By By Karen Graham 32 mins ago in Health More cities and states across the country have reported increasing rates of new coronavirus cases per day as the nationwide total number of cases passed 2 million this week. Rising caseloads have led some officials to delay phased re-opening plans. According to Texas cases surging Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County, Texas, which includes the city of Houston, recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases this week. Harris County is the third-most populous county in the United States. As of June 8, forecasts suggest the total number of #COVID19 deaths will exceed 124,000 by July 4. Additionally, 6 states will likely see the number of new deaths reported between June 8 and July 4 exceed the number reported over the last 4 weeks: https://t.co/Ft6cgmaMPX pic.twitter.com/qVWFMxwoAR — CDC (@CDCgov) June 12, 2020 At A spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services told CNN Thursday that there were just over 2,000 new cases, warning, "This is still a serious situation." Judge Hidalgo announced a new, color-coded COVID-19 threat level assessment designed to help provide the public with guidance on how to protect themselves. The announcement follows the expiration of the county’s “Stay Home, Work Safe” order that expired on June 10. It has four levels the public should be aware of and follow. Level 1 - Severe (red) Stay Home Level 2 - Significant (orange) Minimize All Contacts Level 3 - Moderate (yellow) Stay Vigilant Level 4 - Minimal (green) Resume Normal Contacts Hidalgo also noted that the county will have a constant indicator dial at The threat level on June 12, 2020. At this level, residents should minimize contact with others, avoiding any medium or large gatherings and only visiting permissible businesses that follow public health guidance. Ready Harris.org. New York coronavirus cases continue to drop Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York says that only Cuomo also said the state has the lowest rate of transmission saying, “the virus is spreading at the lowest rate of transmission in the state of New York of every state in America, that is incredible.” This is very good news and is due to the careful and disciplined way state officials handled the outbreak and the public's response to the protocols that were put in place. The U.S. Government's take on second wave of COVID-19 The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked yesterday over fears of a surge in coronavirus cases and a not-so-rosy economic outlook from the Federal Reserve. The Trump Administration's economic adviser Larry Kudlow was quick to speak out, attempting to calm the market. claiming there “is no second wave.” Destruction from the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot. Image dated June 1, 1921. United States Library of Congress Kudlow made the claim on “Fox & Friends" on Friday, saying “There is no emergency. There is no second wave. I don’t know where that got started on Wall Street," even as cases of Covid-19 are spiking in more than a dozen states, reports In the meantime, anxious to get back to his life, President Trump announced his planned campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma for June 19. This particular day is also Juneteenth, an African American holiday also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Cel-Liberation Day. 